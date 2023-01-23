Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Salernitana beats Lecce 2-1 for first win in nearly 3 months
MILAN (AP) — Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A on Friday. Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.
Citrus County Chronicle
Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday. “It was one of my hardest battles of my life,” the 17-year-old Blockx said.
Citrus County Chronicle
De Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Populist billionaire vies with ex-general for top Czech post
PRAGUE (AP) — A retired army general who backs military support for Ukraine and a euroskeptic billionaire who has questioned NATO's collective defense clause are contesting for the ceremonial but prestigious post of Czech president in a runoff starting Friday. Former Gen. Petr Pavel and Andrej Babis advanced to...
Comments / 0