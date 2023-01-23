MILAN (AP) — Salernitana won at Lecce 2-1 to leapfrog its opponent and gain ground in the battle to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight in Serie A on Friday. Boulaye Dia got Salernitana off to the perfect start when he gave it the lead in the fifth minute and Tonny Vilhena doubled the advantage in the 20th.

12 HOURS AGO