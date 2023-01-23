ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Big Country News

How Living Off the Grid in Idaho Compares to Other States

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Offering Several Upcoming Hunter Education Course Opportunities in the Clearwater Region

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game will soon offer several hunter education courses in the Clearwater Region. Some of the classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. Between February and April, one course is scheduled to be held in Kamiah, one course will be offered in Genesee, and three courses will be offered in Lewiston.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho

IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Appropriations Committee Debate Holding up Dozens of Supplemental Funding Requests

Officials with the Idaho Children Are Primary organization have told Idaho legislators that a debate over whether to change the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s voting procedures is threatening supplemental funding for emergency rental assistance. On top of a supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance, dozens of other supplemental funding...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Report: More Than 400,000 Idahoans Volunteered in 2020-21

IDAHO - According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, more than 408,000 Idahoans spend 705,000 hours volunteering between September 2020 and September 2021, despite the country being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their time and effort are estimated to have been worth more than $991 million...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Joins 19 Other States to sue Biden Administration Over 'Illegal Visa System'

Twenty states led by Texas sued the Biden administration Tuesday over another immigration policy they argue is illegal. A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program “unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues, referring to a plan President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5.
TEXAS STATE
Big Country News

