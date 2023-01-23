Read full article on original website
How Living Off the Grid in Idaho Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Idaho Fish and Game is carefully monitoring wintering big game in the Southeast Region
BOISE - The Idaho Fish and Game has been monitoring winter conditions and potential impacts to big game animals throughout the Southeast Region. Though this winter has brought significant snow accumulations in some areas, especially in the southeast corner of the state, a winter-feeding emergency does not exist at this time.
Idaho Fish & Game Offering Several Upcoming Hunter Education Course Opportunities in the Clearwater Region
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game will soon offer several hunter education courses in the Clearwater Region. Some of the classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. Between February and April, one course is scheduled to be held in Kamiah, one course will be offered in Genesee, and three courses will be offered in Lewiston.
Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho
IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
Idaho’s new Superintendent Asks for $2.5 Billion Public School Budget
Wednesday was Debbie Critchfield’s 23rd day on the job as Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. She guided the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee through the 2024 public school budget request, promising to prioritize students, teachers, communities and achievement as she oversees the state’s public school system and budget.
Sturgeon retention fishing to close on 2 pools of the Columbia River
OLYMPIA – Recreational retention fishing for white sturgeon on two sections of the Columbia River mainstem will close over the next week, fishery managers from Oregon and Washington announced Tuesday. The Dalles Pool (between The Dalles Dam and John Day Dam) will close to sturgeon retention beginning Thursday, Jan....
Idaho Fish & Game to Host Spring/Summer Chinook Salmon Public Meetings in February
IDAHO - During the month of February, the Idaho Fish and Game will host five public meetings to allow citizens to provide comment and opinions on how to best manage the 2023 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages.
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
Oregon hunters need to report deer and elk tags by Jan. 31 or face $25 penalty
SALEM —Big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT (for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2022). Report online at or at a license sale agent . New this...
Idaho Appropriations Committee Debate Holding up Dozens of Supplemental Funding Requests
Officials with the Idaho Children Are Primary organization have told Idaho legislators that a debate over whether to change the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s voting procedures is threatening supplemental funding for emergency rental assistance. On top of a supplemental funding request for emergency rental assistance, dozens of other supplemental funding...
Central Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Montana Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Boise State University Faces Scrutiny in Budget Hearing With Idaho Lawmakers
BOISE — Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
Asotin County's Unemployment Rate of 4.0% in December 2022 was Fourth Lowest in Washington
WASHINGTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for December 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County's 4.0% unemployment rate was the fourth lowest in the state. Meanwhile Whitman County had the 6th lowest with an unemployment rate of 4.5%. The county with the lowest unemployment...
Report: More Than 400,000 Idahoans Volunteered in 2020-21
IDAHO - According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, more than 408,000 Idahoans spend 705,000 hours volunteering between September 2020 and September 2021, despite the country being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their time and effort are estimated to have been worth more than $991 million...
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Proposed Idaho Senate Bill Would Prohibit Child Safety Investigations on Immunization Status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his...
Idaho Joins 19 Other States to sue Biden Administration Over 'Illegal Visa System'
Twenty states led by Texas sued the Biden administration Tuesday over another immigration policy they argue is illegal. A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program “unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues, referring to a plan President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5.
Washington denies new capital gains tax also taxes income
OLYMPIA - Washington Supreme Court justices Thursday zeroed in on what exactly is being taxed by the state's new capital gains tax, a question at the heart of whether the tax is constitutional. Solicitor General Noah Purcell, defending the tax, said it is on transactions, such as selling stock. It's...
Idaho Senate committee introduces bill on prohibiting ‘vaccine materials’ in food
BOISE - The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee introduced a bill on Tuesday that would mandate consumers be made aware in labeling if “vaccine materials” are in food. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced the bill, saying it simply adds a section to existing code because people want...
Washington State Lawmakers Look to Tackle Staggering Health Care Cost Increases
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in Olympia have introduced a host of measures to address one of the biggest issues facing Washingtonians: rising health care costs. A survey from November found more than four of five people in the state worry about being able to afford health care in the future. Jim...
