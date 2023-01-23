ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wgno.com

King Cake Crawl & Taste Test in Metairie on Saturday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s a theme park for King Cakes. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview of Lafreniere Park’s 2nd Annual King Cake Crawl and Contest. It’s Saturday, January 28 from noon to 5 pm. It’s a Lafreniere Park,...
METAIRIE, LA
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
FLORIDA STATE
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: As a New Year Rolls, New Restaurants on the Way

The classic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton is coming back with a new owner; and the former K-Paul's will soon become a casual brunch spot called French Quarter Boulangerie. The former Fair Grinds Coffeehouse is becoming a deli from the Cafe Degas people just across the street. And in Metairie an odd, cast off triangular lot by Causeway and Airline is on its way to becoming an outdoor patio-style restaurant for tacos and margaritas called Las Cruces.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'

A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past

The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
92.9 THE LAKE

The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana

With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to. Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE
Madoc

7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans

The historic city boasts of several iconic structures and sites that help people connect with the city’s rich history. There are also specially established places where residents and visitors can visit to gain more information and learn history that they were previously ignorant of with a chronological approach to the city’s history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.
LOUISIANA STATE

