Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Albany Herald

Rams name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator.
KENTUCKY STATE
Albany Herald

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC

The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Offensive Review

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 season was one for the ages. After just four wins in the previous two seasons combined, the Jaguars won the AFC South in thrilling fashion with a 9-8 record, won a home playoff game in the final seconds vs. Justin Herbert, and went down to the wire with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a hostile playoff environment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Rays sign RHP Pete Fairbanks to 3-year extension

The Tampa Bay Rays announced a three-year extension with a club option on a fourth season for right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks on Friday. The club did not announce financial terms, but reports put the deal at $12 million, at least, including a $1 million buyout on the fourth season. The value could rise to $24.6 million if the Rays pick up the option and performance bonuses are reached.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Albany Herald

Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025

For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported.
Albany Herald

Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders

The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
Albany Herald

Kings' special teams prove vital in win over Panthers

Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored short-handed goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the host Florida Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Entering Friday, Los Angeles had just two short-handed goals in its previous 50 games this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

