Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Albany Herald
Rams name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator.
Albany Herald
Chiefs clear Patrick Mahomes for AFC title game; Travis Kelce (back) questionable
If there had been any lingering doubt about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury status, it was put to rest Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury, reported to be a...
Albany Herald
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees.
Albany Herald
What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Offensive Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 season was one for the ages. After just four wins in the previous two seasons combined, the Jaguars won the AFC South in thrilling fashion with a 9-8 record, won a home playoff game in the final seconds vs. Justin Herbert, and went down to the wire with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a hostile playoff environment.
Albany Herald
Rays sign RHP Pete Fairbanks to 3-year extension
The Tampa Bay Rays announced a three-year extension with a club option on a fourth season for right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks on Friday. The club did not announce financial terms, but reports put the deal at $12 million, at least, including a $1 million buyout on the fourth season. The value could rise to $24.6 million if the Rays pick up the option and performance bonuses are reached.
Albany Herald
Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through 2025
For the second time in a span in two years, the Atlanta Braves lengthened the contract of Brian Snitker, extending the World Series-winning manager Friday for one more season through 2025. No financial terms of the deal were reported.
Albany Herald
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
Albany Herald
Kings' special teams prove vital in win over Panthers
Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored short-handed goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the host Florida Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Entering Friday, Los Angeles had just two short-handed goals in its previous 50 games this season.
Albany Herald
Surging Wizards face struggling Pelicans in New Orleans
The Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans are heading in different directions as they meet Saturday night in New Orleans. The Wizards have won four games in a row and the Pelicans have lost six consecutive games.
