4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
247Sports
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
247Sports
The Brew: Reunion for Rodney Terry and Rick Barnes is important showdown for No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee
— When the 10th-ranked Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) take the floor in Knoxville against No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at 5 pm CT (on ESPN), it will be a reunion for Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry, who spent nine seasons as an assistant to Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes in Austin from 2002-11.
247Sports
Tennessee among favorites for Baltimore LB after first visit, offer
A Class of 2024 linebacker target who recently traveled to Tennessee for the first time included the Vols on his list of favorites last weekend and plans to visit them again.
247Sports
College Gameday crew previews No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas
The ESPN College Gameday crew met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview Saturday's heavyweight matchup between No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) and No. 10 Texas (17-3) as part of this season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
247Sports
Olivier Nkamhoua previews Vols' rematch with Texas
Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the fourth-ranked Vols' matchup on Saturday night against No. 10 Texas. Here's everything Nkamhoua had to say about this year's rematch as College Gameday comes to town. On the Texas game last season:. “It was a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' matchup with No. 10 Texas
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the fourth-ranked Vols' matchup on Saturday against No. 10 Texas. Here's everything Barnes had to say about welcoming his former school and long-time assistant to Knoxville. If it’s still weird to see Texas on the...
247Sports
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
247Sports
No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols
Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
Seth Greenberg gets 'kick out of' Rick Barnes can't win in March 'stuff'
Seth Greenberg doesn't want to hear your conversation that Rick Barnes isn't a good basketball coach because of his perceived lack of success in March. The former head basketball coach of 34 years and current college basketball analyst for ESPN thinks it's funny that it is a fairly common conversation amongst the sport's fans. Greenberg, who served as head coach of Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech, is a two-time ACC Coach of the Year who made it to three NCAA Tournaments and understands just how hard it is to win in March.
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
WTVF
Vanderbilt star Sargent the first amateur to receive The Masters special exemption in over 20 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Augusta National calls, you drop everything and pick up the phone. On the first Monday of 2023, Vanderbilt sophomore golfer Gordon Sargent got a call from an unfamiliar number. When he read Augusta National below the number he could hardly believe his eyes. “I...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
