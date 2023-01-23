ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester

Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

The Brew: Reunion for Rodney Terry and Rick Barnes is important showdown for No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee

— When the 10th-ranked Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) take the floor in Knoxville against No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at 5 pm CT (on ESPN), it will be a reunion for Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry, who spent nine seasons as an assistant to Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes in Austin from 2002-11.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

College Gameday crew previews No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas

The ESPN College Gameday crew met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview Saturday's heavyweight matchup between No. 4 Tennessee (17-3) and No. 10 Texas (17-3) as part of this season's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN’s signature Saturday morning pregame show featuring Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena from 11 a.m. until noon Eastern.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Olivier Nkamhoua previews Vols' rematch with Texas

Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the fourth-ranked Vols' matchup on Saturday night against No. 10 Texas. Here's everything Nkamhoua had to say about this year's rematch as College Gameday comes to town. On the Texas game last season:. “It was a...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 1 player in 2027 commits to Lady Vols

Finley Chastain, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, has committed to the Lady Vols. Chastain, a 5-11 point guard from Celina, Texas, announced her commitment to Tennessee on social media on Wednesday with the words: “When you know, you know.” She also added orange, blue and white heart emojis.
CELINA, TX
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Seth Greenberg gets 'kick out of' Rick Barnes can't win in March 'stuff'

Seth Greenberg doesn't want to hear your conversation that Rick Barnes isn't a good basketball coach because of his perceived lack of success in March. The former head basketball coach of 34 years and current college basketball analyst for ESPN thinks it's funny that it is a fairly common conversation amongst the sport's fans. Greenberg, who served as head coach of Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech, is a two-time ACC Coach of the Year who made it to three NCAA Tournaments and understands just how hard it is to win in March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

