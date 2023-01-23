Seth Greenberg doesn't want to hear your conversation that Rick Barnes isn't a good basketball coach because of his perceived lack of success in March. The former head basketball coach of 34 years and current college basketball analyst for ESPN thinks it's funny that it is a fairly common conversation amongst the sport's fans. Greenberg, who served as head coach of Long Beach State, South Florida and Virginia Tech, is a two-time ACC Coach of the Year who made it to three NCAA Tournaments and understands just how hard it is to win in March.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO