ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This epic iPhone 14 deal includes $200 gift card — and free AirPods Pro 2

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gVae_0kOVdDvk00

January isn't typically a big month for sales. However, now that February is around the corner, we're starting to see a few early Presidents Day sales . One of the best early deals comes courtesy of Verizon-owned Visible.

For a limited time, buy any iPhone 14 at Visible and you'll get a free pair of AirPods Pro 2 ($249 value). Plus, you'll also get up to a $200 gift card for free . That's one of the best iPhone 14 deals we've seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xljr0_0kOVdDvk00

iPhone deal: up to $200 gift card + free AirPods Pro 2 w/ select iPhones @ Visible
For a limited time, Verizon-owned Visible is offering up to a $200 gift card for free with the purchase of select iPhones. Plus, you'll get a free pair of AirPods Pro 2 ($249 value). That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen all month. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. We named it one of the best cheap cell phone plans you can get. Visible offers two plans: a $30/month unlimited 5G plan and a $45/month Visible Plus plan. The latter adds faster 5G Ultra Wideband speeds. (Both plans include taxes and fees).

Visible is a Verizon MVNO , or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

That said, there are some restrictions to know. For instance, Visible can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.

Nevertheless, this is a killer deal if you've been curious about the network and looking to score some freebies with your next phone purchase. Make sure to follow our guide to the best Visible deals and best Visible promo codes .

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far

How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
9to5Mac

Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, iPhone 13 $580, Apple Watch Series 7, more

Tuesday has arrived, and you know what that means! A fresh batch of the best Apple discounts are hitting shelves and we have a handful of offers on tap. First up, Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees a $200 discount to the best discount yet to join Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale, which has iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 at some of the lowest prices yet. Then go check out either of LG’s unique new Libero or DualUp monitors, which are on sale from $397. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
game-news24.com

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
CBS News

Wednesday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

If you're still trying to get your hands on the oft-sold-out Sony PlayStation 5, head to Walmart now. The retailer has just restocked the God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle at its website at its $559 MSRP. We have no idea how long these PS5 quantities will last, so tap the button below and order yours ASAP. Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc edition), $559 Want the disc-free digital version of the PlayStation 5 instead? Walmart has the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Digital Edition in stock at its $459 MSRP....
Trusted Reviews

Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People

Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
FLORIDA STATE
Phone Arena

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple

As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy