Woman injured in crash on Highway WW
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person had to be pulled from a vehicle after they were pinned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. The crash involved two vehicles on Highway WW east of Purdy Lane. Highway WW was closed for 45 minutes. The crash occurred as Melody Kosmatka, 47, of Fulton, crossed the The post Woman injured in crash on Highway WW appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver extricated from vehicle, taken to hospital after Route WW crash
BOONE COUNTY - A driver was extricated from her vehicle after a crash Thursday afternoon on Route WW. The crash happened near the Boone/Callaway County line around 1:25 p.m., according to the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). Fulton resident Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving eastbound and failed to stay...
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman Arrested for Assault by SPD After Spitting on Officer
Sedalia Police responded to the area of West 14th Street and South Park Avenue Jan. 19 in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated a female subject attempted to get her dog to attack the victim. Officers later made contact with the suspect, who spit on an Officer during the course of the arrest.
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Snow contributes to Randolph County injury crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GoFundMe account created for St. Robert businesswoman who lost four family members in two traffic accidents last week
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family of a Pulaski County business owner who lost four family members within days of each other. Kimsha Rosenstell is the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert. Her mother died in a traffic crash last Wednesday in St. Robert, while her father and sister were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/23)
Arrested David Schock, age 49, of Urich on a Henry County warrant for no valid license, no proof of insurance, and failure to display plates. Issued David Schock a citation for no valid license and a citation for no proof of insurance. Abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S...
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Columbia Fire Department to host demonstration with new arson dog
COLUMBIA - Dog lovers and other members of the public can see the Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog, Tony, in action at a demonstration Feb. 3. The CFD received Tony, its accelerant detection dog, as part of insurance company State Farm's Arson Dog Program. All dogs and handlers in this program are certified, according to criminal justice academy standards.
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
Sedalia firefighters work house fire on city's east side
The Sedalia Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid an area on the city’s east side. The department announced around 8 a.m. this morning that fire crews were working a house fire in the 1900 block of East 16th Street. The roadway is blocked to motorists.
UPDATED: Large structure fire reported near Waynesville
UPDATED: Waynesville Fire Chief Douglas Yurecko reports crews were called to the fire just before 9 p.m. Monday night. He says an off-duty Waynesville Rural firefighter was passing by the home and assisted the occupants out of the structure befrore crews arrived. No civilian injuries were reported but one pet did receive burns. Units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
More Details Released In Osage Beach Shooting Friday Night
Police have released more details about a deadly double shooting in Osage Beach on Friday night, including the identities of the two victims. Osage Beach Police say officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive after a report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
