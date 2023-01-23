ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — In hindsight, it’s clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men would come home from the plant, which made […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Kislak trades Jersey Shore mixed-use buildings for $3.6M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. on Wednesday said it recently sold two mixed-use buildings in Monmouth County for $3.6 million. The transactions included the $2.2 million sale of 700 Main St. in Asbury Park, with four luxury residential units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, and the $1.4 million sale of 593 Broadway in Long Branch, a two-story building with five residential units and 4,000 square feet of retail.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
