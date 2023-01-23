ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Citizen of the Year: Weeden recognized for efforts to resettle refugees

For months, Stoughton’s Kay Weeden had been working with federal officials at Fort McCoy, where around 13,000 Afghan refugees had been temporarily resettled. After finally securing a house in Stoughton for a family or individual early last year, due to government red tape, the Army closed the base, sent the refugees away, and she was stuck with a house.
Judith Mae Garton

Judith Mae Garton, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023. Judith was born in Stoughton, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanor Vike. Judy was a bold brassy woman, never short for words and would give her opinion whether you wanted it or not. She was caring and compassionate and loved her family unconditionally. They were her biggest accomplishment and she was so proud of them all!
Stoughton Sports Boosters fundraiser is Feb. 4

The Stoughton Sports Boosters are set to host their annual fundraiser and euchre tournament from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr. The euchre tournament will run from 7-8:30 p.m., and will follow a progressive format with prizes for first and second place winners.
Stoughton’s Schaefer makes Monmouth College 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Evelyn Schaefer of Stoughton, a 2025 environmental studies/sustainability major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Jason and Patricia Schaefer of Stoughton. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while...
Legislative Opinion: Spreitzer comments on State of the State address

Following Governor Tony Evers’ 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 24, District 15 State Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) released the following statement:. “Thanks to Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats, the state of our state is strong. In his first term, Governor Evers championed programs to expand broadband access, support small businesses, and improve our local roads and infrastructure. Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are ready to build on our track record of success in the Governor’s second term, and I am excited to get to work.
