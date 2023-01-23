Judith Mae Garton, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023. Judith was born in Stoughton, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanor Vike. Judy was a bold brassy woman, never short for words and would give her opinion whether you wanted it or not. She was caring and compassionate and loved her family unconditionally. They were her biggest accomplishment and she was so proud of them all!

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO