San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation
It's not a secret that California is where many great and bad ideas first come to life. Once they catch hold in California they spread. Here's a new one designed to discourage driving.
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve
Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
californiaglobe.com
California Reparations Task Force Meets In San Diego With New Pressures Upon Them
The California Reparations Task Force met on Friday at San Diego State University for a series of meetings lasting for two days covering both monetary and non-monetary payments. Secretary of State Shirley Weber stressed that the Force needs to create a “game changer” recommendation by the time the reparations proposal is due in July.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
San Diego Losing Big Money on Towing, Auctioning Off Cars
Some are calling for alternatives to the costly tow program
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
How two unhoused San Diegans took citations for blocking a sidewalk to trial and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
San Diego weekly Reader
Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?
It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
