San Diego County, CA

Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve

Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
LA MESA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands

Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Biden lease Miramar land for homeless tent city?

It didn’t take long for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and the New York Post to pick up on a homeless opinion piece co-authored by ex-basketball pro Bill Walton, adding to growing suspicions that San Diego’s Democratic mayor Todd Gloria may be in for a high-profile election battle waged by well-connected national Republicans next year. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an obstacle course of tents, bodies, human excrement, needles, trash, and a slew of walking zombies who are impossible to distinguish between those just down on their luck and others who are out-of-control substance abusers about to attack us,” writes Walton in the Post-quoted piece, said to be written with local political idea-man George Mullen, that initially appeared in the online Times of San Diego on January 15.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA

