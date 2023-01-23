ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
ETOnline.com

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Ditches Her Heels After Falling on the Runway During Valentino Fashion Show

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels while walking the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who has been a staple in the biz since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the stiletto heels when she began to wobble. After losing her balance, and ultimately falling to her knees, McMenamy threw off the heels and got up.
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Irina Shayk Wearing Similar Giant Lion's Bust at Paris Fashion Week Is Going Viral

Kylie Jenner clearly wasn't wild about sharing her unique lion look during Paris Fashion Week! The 25-year-old reality star and makeup mogul attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday, wearing a strapless, black velvet bustier Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry with a giant lion's head bust attached to her shoulder. The lion was made by hand-sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur and painted to look lifelike. Kylie also sported a golden tan from celebrity tanner Isabel Alysa, similar to the faux-lion's mane.
ETOnline.com

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
ETOnline.com

Woody Harrelson Hilariously Photobombs Matthew McConaughey's 13-Year-Old Daughter Vida

Woody Harrelson proved he’s the cool uncle! Camila Alves took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th birthday of her and Matthew McConaughey's daughter, Vida, with a picture from her celebration during their family vacation. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! how does this go...
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!

Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
ETOnline.com

Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tribute to Late Ex Eddie Van Halen on What Would've Been His 68th Birthday

Valerie Bertinelli honored her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, on what would have been his 68th birthday. On Thursday, Valerie took to Instagram and paid tribute to the late rock star with a sweet post that included two photos of her and their 31-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen. In the first photo, Valerie is resting her head on his shoulder as he looks into the camera and smiles. In the second photo, Wolfgang squeezes between them for an adorable family pic.
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House

Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...

