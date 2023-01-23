Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Details Final Days Before Her Death and Her Groundbreaking Legacy (Exclusive)
Gone but never forgotten. Months after Anne Heche's shocking death, the late actress' best friend is reflecting on her indelible legacy and the void she's left behind. Heather Duffy spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at a book signing event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, for Heche's posthumously published new memoir, Call Me Anne.
ETOnline.com
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
ETOnline.com
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Ditches Her Heels After Falling on the Runway During Valentino Fashion Show
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels while walking the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture show on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who has been a staple in the biz since the '80s, appeared to be struggling to walk in the stiletto heels when she began to wobble. After losing her balance, and ultimately falling to her knees, McMenamy threw off the heels and got up.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
ETOnline.com
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Denies Offering Pamela Anderson a Porsche and Condo to Be His No. 1 Girl
According to Pamela Anderson, this alleged offer from Sylvester Stallone was no knockout in her eyes. In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the Baywatch alum claims the Rocky star asked her to be his "number one girl" -- and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner's Reaction to Irina Shayk Wearing Similar Giant Lion's Bust at Paris Fashion Week Is Going Viral
Kylie Jenner clearly wasn't wild about sharing her unique lion look during Paris Fashion Week! The 25-year-old reality star and makeup mogul attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday, wearing a strapless, black velvet bustier Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry with a giant lion's head bust attached to her shoulder. The lion was made by hand-sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur and painted to look lifelike. Kylie also sported a golden tan from celebrity tanner Isabel Alysa, similar to the faux-lion's mane.
ETOnline.com
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
ETOnline.com
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
ETOnline.com
Woody Harrelson Hilariously Photobombs Matthew McConaughey's 13-Year-Old Daughter Vida
Woody Harrelson proved he’s the cool uncle! Camila Alves took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th birthday of her and Matthew McConaughey's daughter, Vida, with a picture from her celebration during their family vacation. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! how does this go...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat and More Epic Looks from Paris Fashion Week!
Some hot haute couture! Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing, as models show off fresh looks on the runway, and stars flaunt some epic ensembles from the audience. From regal regalia to dramatic, over-the-top looks, celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Anne Hathaway and others have been hitting the red carpets in style in the City of Lights.
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt and George Clooney Reunite, Sport Matching Outfits on Set of 'Wolves' Movie
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are back together on set -- and having a twinning moment. On Tuesday, Clooney, 61, and Pitt, 59, were spotted braving the chilly New York City weather as they filmed scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves. The stars shared a bit of a...
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tribute to Late Ex Eddie Van Halen on What Would've Been His 68th Birthday
Valerie Bertinelli honored her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, on what would have been his 68th birthday. On Thursday, Valerie took to Instagram and paid tribute to the late rock star with a sweet post that included two photos of her and their 31-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen. In the first photo, Valerie is resting her head on his shoulder as he looks into the camera and smiles. In the second photo, Wolfgang squeezes between them for an adorable family pic.
ETOnline.com
'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Gets Called Out for Her Heavily Filtered Photos (Exclusive)
Darcey faces an awkward moment with her matchmaker, Michelle, in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of Darcey & Stacey. In the clip Michelle bluntly tells Darcey that the photos she's given her to show her potential suitors are too filtered. "I just feel like it's not the right...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Shotgun Wedding' Starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel — Now Streaming
Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away, and what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with a good rom-com? Luckily for us, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's highly anticipated Shotgun Wedding is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. From her early 2000's classics The...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House
Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
Comments / 0