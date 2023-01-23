Read full article on original website
Related
BHG
Upgrade Your Living Room with These 11 Cozy Neutral Accents, and Save Using BH&G's Exclusive Promo Code
In keeping up with cozy home trends, you may find yourself feeling inspired to upgrade areas of your home such as your living room or bedroom. Of course, there are tons of items on the market to achieve a warm and relaxing aesthetic, but consider putting quality at the forefront.
BHG
Designer Olga Naiman Made This Rental Home an Earthy Oasis
Imagine if, instead of asking about your favorite colors and preferred patterns, a decorator quizzed you on your dreams and where you saw yourself in five years. This will give you an idea of what it’s like to hire Olga Naiman. “I’m not a typical interior designer,” she says. “I read my clients’ homes the way you read a book.” She believes that how you set up your home can support the kind of life you want to live.
BHG
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Ever since Ina Garten’s supersized cosmo made its glorious debut on Instagram in April 2020, the drink du jour has been changing about as rapidly as the latest TikTok food trend. Just like butter boards leapt to butter candles, espresso martinis are so 2022, according to online searches. We’re predicting the drink of 2023—or at least the first portion of it—will be the pistachio martini.
BHG
Aerin Lauder Serves a Spring Spread at an Iconic Palm Beach Hotel
Aerin Lauder’s heritage is beauty, so it’s no surprise that her eponymous brand is poised to deliver those pretty moments that give life its charm. The granddaughter of cosmetics legend Estée Lauder is celebrating 10 years at the helm of her own company, which takes beauty beyond the vanity. When she was asked to design one of the private villas at The Colony—the 75-year-old Palm Beach, Florida, luxury hotel known for its iconic pink structure—Aerin saw an opportunity to create an environment where a guest would not only want to sleep but to live when away from home. She transformed the villa’s courtyard, where she hosted guests for a dinner party, giving the vacation destination the intimacy of a private home.
BHG
Dolly Parton Has Expanded Her Baking Lineup With Sweet and Southern Mixes
If there’s one thing the world can agree on, it’s Dolly Parton. Not only is she the most honored country singer-songwriter of all time, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, all-around international treasure, and our December cover star, she’s also a baking entrepreneur—and her line of boxed cake mixes with Duncan Hines just got sweeter.
BHG
How to Store Strawberries in the Fridge to Maximize Their Lifespan
Whether you grow strawberries, snag a basket at the farmers market, or stock up at the grocery store, little can beat the sweet flavor of a perfectly-ripe strawberry. That being said, like with all berries, the lifespan of a strawberry can feel very short. So with that in mind, we tapped our Test Kitchen experts to help us create the ultimate guide for how to store strawberries in the fridge for maximum freshness. Then, we’re sharing tips and busting myths. Plus, we’ll reveal how to store strawberries if you would like to use them more than one week from now.
Comments / 0