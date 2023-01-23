Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’
Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
freightwaves.com
DHL Supply Chain widens promising electric truck pilot program
To address the ongoing climate crisis and slow global warming, governments, corporations and organizations across the globe have set their sights on a greener future. The logistics industry, specifically, has upped its focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices over the past few years. For transportation providers, this means taking a critical look at the viability of electric vehicles as part of everyday operations.
freightwaves.com
American Airlines’ cargo revenue tops $1.2B despite market slide
It was a good news/bad news fourth quarter for cargo at American Airlines. At face value, cargo revenue fell at a greater clip than the rest of 2022, but yields remained well above the pre-pandemic baseline and the company still generated the second-best annual cargo sales in its history. The...
freightwaves.com
When final mile attacks
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter. In this issue, final mile fails; LEGO HQ moves to Boston; Tesla’s new Semi factory and more. So close yet sofa away — When Luke Ansell ordered a new couch for his home he thought he’d be lounging in comfort instead of sitting on a big problem. Things went awry when designersofas4u.co.uk’s “White Glove” service team showed up to deliver his couch but failed to pivot when bringing it up to his second floor.
freightwaves.com
Air Canada names inflight chief Turner to lead cargo
Air Canada on Wednesday appointed Jon Turner to replace Jason Berry, who is leaving to help run a small U.S. regional airline, as vice president of cargo. Turner is currently vice president of inflight services and will take on the cargo role effective Feb. 18. Berry surprised the airfreight community...
freightwaves.com
Swimming against SPAC tide, Freightos goes public on Nasdaq
Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
freightwaves.com
STB response on UP service limited; agency won’t delay arbitration program
The Surface Transportation Board and Chairman Marty Oberman recently responded to several rail shipper-related issues before the board:. Oberman responds to Midwest lawmakers about UP’s service. Oberman acknowledged the frustration that members of Congress from the Midwest had over Union Pacific’s recent weather-related embargo, but he did not commit...
freightwaves.com
Sanctions effect begins: Crude tankers forced onto longer voyages
Tanker investors have been getting cold feet this winter. Spot rates are down sharply from November and stocks are off earlier highs. Yet the bullish tanker thesis — war-induced trade inefficiencies, post-COVID reopening, new vessel capacity that’s about to fall off a cliff — hasn’t changed.
freightwaves.com
Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M
PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners. The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform. “Drayage service providers are a critical...
freightwaves.com
5 takeaways: Fuller and Strickland review state of the freight market
The FreightWaves webinar for January, broadcast Thursday with Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland and FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller, came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging.”. But with signs of at least a turn...
freightwaves.com
Indianapolis-based 3PL FitzMark inks 7th acquisition
Third-party logistics provider FitzMark said Wednesday it has acquired truck broker GTO 2000. Gainesville, Georgia-based GTO 2000 focuses primarily on temperature-controlled truckload transportation. The nearly 50-year-old company boasts a network of more than 14,000 carriers, which also provide dry van, flatbed, expedited, intermodal and less-than-truckload transportation. Financial terms of the...
freightwaves.com
FourKites enhances supply chain visibility with Data Connector
The modern supply chain is a data game — the more data a company has, the better it’s able to avoid and react to local and global disruptions. The problem for many companies, though, is access to that data. On Thursday, supply chain visibility platform FourKites launched a...
freightwaves.com
Freightos makes public debut on Nasdaq as SPAC market tanks
Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, was publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday morning after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
freightwaves.com
Norfolk Southern bracing for economic headwinds
Norfolk Southern sees 2023 as an opportunity to further test its new operational plan amid considerable economic headwinds, according to executives’ comments during the railroad’s fourth-quarter ’22 earnings call. Those headwinds include how inflation not only affects NS and its customers but also the broader industries, such...
freightwaves.com
Will consumers sacrifice everyday items for the rare splurge?
For certain CPG categories, I would argue that the worst thing that could happen isn’t a recession but consumers getting religion on healthy eating and avoiding the center of the grocery store altogether. Healthy eating aside, earlier this week The Wall Street Journal highlighted a second concern that may be gaining traction — the newspaper described a new consumer phenomenon that is called “split-brain” budgeting, which refers to shoppers splurging on some items while cutting back on others.
freightwaves.com
Markets are bad, but they could be worse
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 20 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
freightwaves.com
CN will focus on improving velocity, finding customers where capacity available
CN is planning to tweak its operational plan to emphasize improving velocity and focus on finding customers in areas where there is available network capacity, executives said during the Canadian railway’s earnings call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. The adjustments come as CN (NYSE: CNI) is bracing for...
