College Station, TX

Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’

Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
DHL Supply Chain widens promising electric truck pilot program

To address the ongoing climate crisis and slow global warming, governments, corporations and organizations across the globe have set their sights on a greener future. The logistics industry, specifically, has upped its focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices over the past few years. For transportation providers, this means taking a critical look at the viability of electric vehicles as part of everyday operations.
American Airlines’ cargo revenue tops $1.2B despite market slide

It was a good news/bad news fourth quarter for cargo at American Airlines. At face value, cargo revenue fell at a greater clip than the rest of 2022, but yields remained well above the pre-pandemic baseline and the company still generated the second-best annual cargo sales in its history. The...
When final mile attacks

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter. In this issue, final mile fails; LEGO HQ moves to Boston; Tesla’s new Semi factory and more. So close yet sofa away — When Luke Ansell ordered a new couch for his home he thought he’d be lounging in comfort instead of sitting on a big problem. Things went awry when designersofas4u.co.uk’s “White Glove” service team showed up to deliver his couch but failed to pivot when bringing it up to his second floor.
Air Canada names inflight chief Turner to lead cargo

Air Canada on Wednesday appointed Jon Turner to replace Jason Berry, who is leaving to help run a small U.S. regional airline, as vice president of cargo. Turner is currently vice president of inflight services and will take on the cargo role effective Feb. 18. Berry surprised the airfreight community...
Swimming against SPAC tide, Freightos goes public on Nasdaq

Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
STB response on UP service limited; agency won’t delay arbitration program

The Surface Transportation Board and Chairman Marty Oberman recently responded to several rail shipper-related issues before the board:. Oberman responds to Midwest lawmakers about UP’s service. Oberman acknowledged the frustration that members of Congress from the Midwest had over Union Pacific’s recent weather-related embargo, but he did not commit...
Sanctions effect begins: Crude tankers forced onto longer voyages

Tanker investors have been getting cold feet this winter. Spot rates are down sharply from November and stocks are off earlier highs. Yet the bullish tanker thesis — war-induced trade inefficiencies, post-COVID reopening, new vessel capacity that’s about to fall off a cliff — hasn’t changed.
Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M

PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners. The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform. “Drayage service providers are a critical...
5 takeaways: Fuller and Strickland review state of the freight market

The FreightWaves webinar for January, broadcast Thursday with Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland and FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller, came after a fourth quarter that everybody in the freight space would describe as, at the very least, “challenging.”. But with signs of at least a turn...
Indianapolis-based 3PL FitzMark inks 7th acquisition

Third-party logistics provider FitzMark said Wednesday it has acquired truck broker GTO 2000. Gainesville, Georgia-based GTO 2000 focuses primarily on temperature-controlled truckload transportation. The nearly 50-year-old company boasts a network of more than 14,000 carriers, which also provide dry van, flatbed, expedited, intermodal and less-than-truckload transportation. Financial terms of the...
FourKites enhances supply chain visibility with Data Connector

The modern supply chain is a data game — the more data a company has, the better it’s able to avoid and react to local and global disruptions. The problem for many companies, though, is access to that data. On Thursday, supply chain visibility platform FourKites launched a...
Freightos makes public debut on Nasdaq as SPAC market tanks

Freightos, a digital freight marketplace that instantly connects ocean, air and truck carriers with shippers, was publicly listed on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday morning after combining with a blank-check company to raise $80 million, taking a route less traveled since the SPAC market fell out of favor. Even during the...
Norfolk Southern bracing for economic headwinds

Norfolk Southern sees 2023 as an opportunity to further test its new operational plan amid considerable economic headwinds, according to executives’ comments during the railroad’s fourth-quarter ’22 earnings call. Those headwinds include how inflation not only affects NS and its customers but also the broader industries, such...
Will consumers sacrifice everyday items for the rare splurge?

For certain CPG categories, I would argue that the worst thing that could happen isn’t a recession but consumers getting religion on healthy eating and avoiding the center of the grocery store altogether. Healthy eating aside, earlier this week The Wall Street Journal highlighted a second concern that may be gaining traction — the newspaper described a new consumer phenomenon that is called “split-brain” budgeting, which refers to shoppers splurging on some items while cutting back on others.
Markets are bad, but they could be worse

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 30 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 20 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
CN will focus on improving velocity, finding customers where capacity available

CN is planning to tweak its operational plan to emphasize improving velocity and focus on finding customers in areas where there is available network capacity, executives said during the Canadian railway’s earnings call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. The adjustments come as CN (NYSE: CNI) is bracing for...

