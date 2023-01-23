ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED

BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Save the Date: Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Bethel Public Library!

Save the Date! Bethel Public Library Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns this spring!. Join the Bethel Public Library Board of Directors for a Friday evening of refreshments, raffles, and mini golf at the library. Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM. (all ages) $5 per person or...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield

Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public School Alumni Spotlight: Speechwriter and Author Cody Keenan

* Information courtesy RPS This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. newsletter. When Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library discussed a book event with RHS alum Cody Keenan, the publisher wanted to find a famous person to moderate. "We weren't going to do that," Keenan says. "It was a no-brainer to ask my RHS English teachers because they are the people who made me who I am."
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Iris Fund Wins Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month for December

The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pictured here are three moms from Ridgefield in different industries coming together...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!

RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Waters Edge at Giovanni's on Valentine's Day!

Celebrate Your Love at The WEG this Valentine’s Day!. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien is celebrating love this Valentine’s Day. Our menu will consist of our mouthwatering traditional menu with some fun additions with Valentine’s Day Specials. Chateaubriand, our in-bone CAB Ribeye steaks, Seafood Tower for two including Lobster, Oysters, Shrimp, Clams will insure the most romantic of meals. This year treat your Valentine to only the best at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Resident Yasin Choukri Named to SUNY Cortland President's List

Yasin Choukri of Wilton was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Yasin is studying Business Economics. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore

Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List

Hannah Nohai of Bethel was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Hannah is studying Inclusive Childhood Education. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Parks & Rec is HIRING Summer Staff!

New Milford Parks and Recreation department is now accepting applications for summer staff!. To apply, please fill out a Town of New Milford job application and submit it to the Parks and Recreation office located at 2 Pickett District Road. Job applications can be found on the Town of New...
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Darien residents named to dean's list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER, MA (01/27/2023)-- A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for Worcester Polytechnic Institute's (WPI) fall 2022 Dean's List. Congratulations to Darien residents named to the Dean's List for fall 2022:. * Benjamin Coe, majoring in Architectural Engineering (BS), class of 2025. * Anne-Merel Sutherland, majoring in...
WORCESTER, MA
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield residents named to The University of Scranton fall 2022 deans list

Ridgefield residents Kristen LeFebvre and Chaz G. DellaCorte are among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy