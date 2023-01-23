Read full article on original website
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED
BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
Save the Date: Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Bethel Public Library!
Save the Date! Bethel Public Library Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns this spring!. Join the Bethel Public Library Board of Directors for a Friday evening of refreshments, raffles, and mini golf at the library. Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM. (all ages) $5 per person or...
Fairfield Public Schools Students Named CT Regional Scholastic Art Award Winners
Fairfield, CT – High School and Middle School Art students from Fairfield Public Schools were recognized by the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards for their work in photography, painting, drawing, sculpture and digital art. This juried competition is open to 8th graders and high school students and draws thousands...
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield
Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
Ridgefield Public School Alumni Spotlight: Speechwriter and Author Cody Keenan
* Information courtesy RPS This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. newsletter. When Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library discussed a book event with RHS alum Cody Keenan, the publisher wanted to find a famous person to moderate. "We weren't going to do that," Keenan says. "It was a no-brainer to ask my RHS English teachers because they are the people who made me who I am."
Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
Iris Fund Wins Fairfield County Bank Charity of the Month for December
The Iris Fund is honored to have won Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month in December, which resulted in a generous $1,000 donation for our critical women’s health research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Pictured here are three moms from Ridgefield in different industries coming together...
RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!
RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
Fairfield resident Annie Alleva joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer
Ridgefield, CT—January 27, 2023: Fairfield, CT: Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Annie Alleva. With her ten years of experience across the different sectors of the mortgage industry, Annie brings a vast array of knowledge. As a member of our Mortgage team, Mrs. Alleva...
The Waters Edge at Giovanni's on Valentine's Day!
Celebrate Your Love at The WEG this Valentine’s Day!. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien is celebrating love this Valentine’s Day. Our menu will consist of our mouthwatering traditional menu with some fun additions with Valentine’s Day Specials. Chateaubriand, our in-bone CAB Ribeye steaks, Seafood Tower for two including Lobster, Oysters, Shrimp, Clams will insure the most romantic of meals. This year treat your Valentine to only the best at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s.
Wilton Resident Yasin Choukri Named to SUNY Cortland President's List
Yasin Choukri of Wilton was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Yasin is studying Business Economics. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore
Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List
Hannah Nohai of Bethel was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Hannah is studying Inclusive Childhood Education. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
New Milford Parks & Rec is HIRING Summer Staff!
New Milford Parks and Recreation department is now accepting applications for summer staff!. To apply, please fill out a Town of New Milford job application and submit it to the Parks and Recreation office located at 2 Pickett District Road. Job applications can be found on the Town of New...
Ridgefield Resident Morgan Cone Named to University of South Carolina President’s List
Morgan Cone, a Ridgefield resident and 2022 graduate of Ridgefield High School has been named to the University of South Carolina President’s List for earning a GPA of 4.0 in her first freshman semester. President's Honor List recognizes undergraduate students with a grade point average of 4.00 earned on...
Darien residents named to dean's list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WORCESTER, MA (01/27/2023)-- A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for Worcester Polytechnic Institute's (WPI) fall 2022 Dean's List. Congratulations to Darien residents named to the Dean's List for fall 2022:. * Benjamin Coe, majoring in Architectural Engineering (BS), class of 2025. * Anne-Merel Sutherland, majoring in...
Ridgefield residents named to The University of Scranton fall 2022 deans list
Ridgefield residents Kristen LeFebvre and Chaz G. DellaCorte are among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Ridgefield residents Tyler Munson and Emily Sganga named to President's List at Siena College
Siena College has announced that Ridgefield residents Tyler Munson and Emily Sganga have been named to the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester. The President's List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with...
