IUP BASEBALL RANKS FIFTH IN PSAC PRESEASON POLL
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP baseball program was picked to finish fifth in the division as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released its 2023 preseason coaches’ polls Wednesday afternoon. Seton Hill is once again the favorite to win the division, garnering three first-place votes. Mercyhurst followed in...
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE HOOPS, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, & SHOOTING
River Valley tripped up Homer-Center, 60-43 last night in a Heritage Conference matchup. Dom Speal led the Panthers with 17 points and Jayden Whitfield added 16. Luke Woodring added 10. Michael Krejocic scored 19 for Homer-Center, including 13 in the fourth quarter. All six of United’s seniors scored last night...
CRIMSON HAWKS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AT SLIPPERY ROCK
Another doubleheader split for the IUP basketball teams…the women continue to struggle while the men fought off another challenger. Jack Benedict recaps last night’s road trip to Slippery Rock. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi says it’s hard to expect IUP to go undefeated, but they’re going to go hard...
CESTRA, PONTOLI EARN NCBWA ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association nominated IUP infielders Harrison Pontoli and Markus Cestra as honorable mentions in its 2023 All-Atlantic Region Team, according to a recent announcement. Cestra comes off a 2022 campaign where he led IUP with a .369 batting average, 1.088 OPS, 59 hits, 22 doubles and...
MARION CENTER GIRLS, INDIANA WRESTLERS COME UP WINNERS
Marion Center jumped on West Shamokin, 51-27 for a Heritage Conference victory last night. Lydia Miller led the Stingers with 16 points. Kaelee Elkin scored 14 and Mya Lipsie 11. WRESTLING. Indiana nipped Valley, 33-30 to tie up a second place finish in the Section 6 Double-A WPIAL Team Playoffs....
INDIANA TEAMS, UNITED BASKETBALL AND WRESTLING HIGHLIGHT TUESDAY ACTION
The Indiana teams both played basketball last night, and both won. Jake Slebodnick reports on the girls game at Kiski Area. The Indiana boys were at home last night against Connellsville. Mark Bertig reports. Indians coach Greg Lezanic was pleased with the effort. In Heritage Conference boys action, the top...
DOUGLAS MARK KLUG, 62
Douglas Mark Klug, 62 of Indiana, passed away on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilkinsburg to Harry Sr, and Marjorie (Boyer) Klug on January 25, 1960. Doug graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1978 and attended IUP obtaining a bachelor’s degree...
JAMES SIGMUND SPOTTS, 86
James Sigmund “Jim” Spotts passed away on January 25, 2023, at home in Penn Run, PA, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 86. Born July 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Sigmund and Helen (Rejman) Spotts. Jim will be sadly...
DAVID LOYD DEYARMIN, SR., 85
David Loyd “Applepap” Deyarmin, Sr., 85, Homer City died January 24, 2023, at Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville. He was born January 25, 1937, in Indiana, PA, and was the son of the late John and Nora (Muir) Deyarmin. He is survived by his son, Davis Deyarmin Jr.,...
RICHARD P. RINKUS, 90
Richard P. Rinkus, 90, of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born on May 1, 1932 in Ernest, he was a son of the late William George Rinkus and Anna (Pluto) Rinkus. He was the husband of Lynn Clark, whom he married Jan. 2, 1999.
JOAN (VANDERHORST) BRUST, 87
Joan (Vanderhorst) Brust, 87, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late Gerrit “George” and Mary (Balmer) Vanderhorst, Joan was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Albany, New York. Joan had lived in Toledo, O.H., Columbus, OH, Nyack, N.Y.,...
APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR BERNIE SMITH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission announced this morning that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship. Winners will be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana counties, or from the graduating class of a cyber or home school. One senior from each county will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship towards post-secondary education.
C. ANN CAMPBELL, 97
C. Ann Campbell, 97, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her home. A daughter of the late Rev. Francis and Ada (Lohr) Lentz, Ann was born Nov. 7, 1925, in Iselin. Ann was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church....
PACE OF FLU SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says that there have been increases in the number of flu cases both across the state and in Indiana County, but again, the pace is slowing down. According to statistics released yesterday, the number of flu cases in Pennsylvania as of January 21st was 174,964,...
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE POSITIVE COVID-19 REPORT
The Indiana County Commissioners got a good Covid-19 update during today’s meeting. Indiana County Emergency Services Director Tom Stutzman said that the county’s covid-19 rates were lower than anticipated for the holiday season. In other business, the Commissioners approved a $250,000 revolving loan fund loan to Upstreet Ace...
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
STATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST PUNXSY CO-PRINCIPAL MODIFIED
A statement of charges made by the Punxsutawney Area School District against a co-principal of the high school was modified last night by the school board. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to approve an amendment to the statement of charges against Paul Hetrick. The amendment includes new allegations that came to light during the district’s investigation into claims that Hetrick allegedly harassed an employee on multiple occasions and violated the conditions of his administrative leave. In a statement, the board said that the “vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the public school code.”
MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE JAIL TIME OR SINGLE COUNT OF RETAIL THEFT
A man charged with retail theft was sentenced this morning in Indiana County Court. Court documents say Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, was sentenced to serve one month to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year.
