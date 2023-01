NY Lottery

DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who’ll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida. “Sometimes you get the luck.” Dougie Hamilton assisted on both of Hughes’ goals. Hughes has scored 33 goals this season, including 26 in his last 30 games.

