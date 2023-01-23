Top stars, best performances in Nebraska high school boys basketball (Jan. 16-22)

By Nathan Charles

There weren’t as many 30-point scorers across the state last week. But while the points were down, all-around efforts continued to make a difference. Big men and forwards were the best of the week. More than half the members of this list had games with 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.

A’mare Bynum, Omaha Bryan Sophomore

Bynum collected his fourth double-double of the season and second in a row in Saturday’s one-point win over Westview. With 7 of 17 shooting, seven offensive rebounds and 10 on defense, Bynum scored 16 points to go with 17 boards. His 17 rebounds were one more than his previous best this year and set a new career-best for the 6-foot-7 sophomore. The night before in a win over Omaha South, Bynum scored 23 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Deacon Courtney, Ralston Sophomore

Courtney was the major offensive weapon in what could be considered Ralston’s best win of the season. The sophomore scored 21, went to the foul line and made seven of nine free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Though it was his team’s best win, his best performance came the night before when he scored 23, hit on 10 of 15 and made it a double-double with 16 rebounds. Ralston had lost four in a row before Courtney put together a combined 44 points in back-to-back games.

Isaiah Fox, Paxton Senior

Fox and the Tigers were away from the court for eight days, but that did nothing to stem the momentum he had built with a double-double in a Jan. 13 win over Wallace. For the first time in his career, Fox had double-doubles in back-to-back games when he scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win Saturday over Maxwell.

Kale Gustafson, Osceola Junior

Gustafson continues to be a regular member of this list due to his ability to score and rebound the basketball. That continued this week with 25 points on 10 for 13 shooting with 16 rebounds in a win Thursday over McCool Junction. Gustafson increased his double-double total to 12 on the season and the last nine games in a row.

Carson Healy, Westview Sophomore

Healy had the night of his life in a Jan. 17 win over Omaha South. For the first time in his career, Healy not only scored over 20 points, but he also had over 30 with 31 on three three-pointers, 8 of 10 from the free throw line, five rebounds and three steals. Healy’s 31 led the Wolverines to their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Blake Hinrichs, Ord Junior

Hinrichs posted his third game out of the past five with 20 or more points when he scored 22 and helped snap a three-game skid for a win Saturday over Arcadia-Loup City. The 6-foot-3 junior took just nine shots, made six, hit three three-pointers and went 7 of 10 from the free throw line. Hinrichs also made it his fourth-fourth double of the season by pulling down 10 rebounds.

Drew Morrow, O’Neill Junior

Morrow was lights out on Jan. 17 when he and the O’Neill boys took on an out-of-state foe from South Dakota. On a night where he hit on 13 of 18 shots, he made eight of those from beyond the arc while also dishing out five assists. When the final horn sounded, Morrow had scored a career-high 34 points.

Gavin Nash, Deshler Senior

Nash has only had one better scoring night in his career than on Friday when he dropped 32 in a win over Harvard. With a 15 for 19 shooting performance and a double-double that included 10 rebounds, Nash was just one point behind the 33 he scored in the final game of his junior season. He’s averaging nearly 18 points and nine rebounds per game with at least 18 points in eight of 13 games.

Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville Senior

Nelson was one point away from his fourth game with 20 or more points during a Friday win over Mullen that earned the Mustangs their third win in a row. But most impressive was his efforts on the glass in setting a new season-high of 16 rebounds. Nelson has 115 rebounds on the season and is averaging over 18 points per game.

Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley Senior

Ollendick ran his streak to three games in a row with 20 or more points in Saturday’s win over Boyd County. He shot 9 of 12 in the win, hit two threes, grabbed five rebounds, swiped away four steals and handed out three assists to go with his 23 points. Ollendick has scored more than 20 in eight of 14 games this season.

T’Andre Perkins, Omaha North Senior

Perkins put together his second double-double of the season during Saturday’s win over Benson that earned the Vikings their fifth victory in a row. With a shooting night at 7 of 15 with six offensive rebounds and seven defensive, Perkins scored 18 points and pulled down 13 total rebounds. He has 63 points and 40 rebounds during the win streak.

Jonny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran Senior

Puelz made it three games out of the last four with 20 or more points when he finished with exactly 20 in a win Friday over Bishop Neumann. He helped lead his team to a third straight win on 6 of 11 shooting, two three-pointers, 6 for 8 from the line, his third double-double thanks to 12 rebounds and five steals.

Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Rath put together his 11th double-double of the season and the eighth in a row in a 51-26 win Jan. 17 over Hartington-Newcastle. This time it was 8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 4 from the line, five offensive and eight defensive rebounds for 20 points and 13 boards.

Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran Senior

Richert was held under 30 for the first time in two games but was nearing that mark for the third time in a row when he had 27 in a Jan. 17 blowout of Hampton. He went 12 of 17 shooting, swiped away six steals and handed out four assists for his sixth game with more than 20 points.

Jeff Rozelle, Gretna Senior

Rozelle now has five double-doubles on the season after a performance in Saturday’s 62-49 win that included 14 points and 10 rebounds. He was very efficient as a shooter, hitting on 6 of 7 field goals to go with seven offensive rebounds and three on defense. Two of his five double-doubles have come in two of the past three games.

Antalla Sandlin’el, North Star Senior

Sandlin’el matched his season-high and helped North Star make it four wins out of the last five during Friday’s road victory at Columbus. The 6-foot-8 senior scored 26 points on 11 of 16 shooting, hit three threes and was just two boards away from a double-double with eight rebounds.

Ashton Simmons, Shelton Junior

Simmons has only had two other games this season when he was better than on Jan. 17 in a 40-point win over Wilcox-Hildreth. For the fifth game in a row, he scored more than 20 points. Simmons scored 28 with four three-pointers and equaled his second-highest scoring total of the season. He and the Bulldogs won their 11th in a row after dropping the first game of the season.

Carson Trompke, Cambridge Junior

Trompke has played some of the best hoops of his career lately during a five-game winning streak that has put Cambridge back above .500. In Saturday’s close win over Medicine Valley, Trompke overcame a tough 5 for 15 shooting day by hitting four times from three-point range while also earning the first double-double of his career with 10 rebounds and 17 rebounds.

Uriah Ybarra, Gering Junior

Ybarra had his second game this season with 20 or more points when he had 21 in Saturday’s win over Scottsbluff that gave the Bulldogs their third win in a row. He did his most damage by going 8 of 11 from the free throw line, dished out three assists and swiped away three steals.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City Junior

Zikmund scored over 20 points for the seventh time this season during a dominant road win Jan. 17 at Schuyler. The Bison junior hadn’t gone above 20 in four games, his longest stretch of the season, but then went 9 for 14 shooting, 5 of 10 for three and handed out five assists while scoring 23 in the victory.