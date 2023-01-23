ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location

JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Planning Commission Weighs In On City’s Capital Improvement Budget

WILLIAMSBURG-Running a city is expensive. Buildings require new roofs and gutters. Sidewalks have to be repaired. City parks should have wifi. The bulbs in street lights don’t last forever. Neither do computers or the software that goes with them. HVAC systems and elevators groan with age, demanding replacement. It’s a long, never-ending list.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Kent Looking Forward To 2023 As One Of The Fastest Growing Localities In Virginia

NEW KENT-As 2023 gets underway, New Kent County is predicting a positive economic outlook. “The current local economy is very strong, and we are seeing a wide array of commercial projects, both conceptual and actual plans, come across our desks,” said Matthew J. Smolnik, the county’s director of economic development. “This includes everything from a one-person start-up operation as a home-based business to national developers and their clients calling, emailing, and visiting the county to learn more about what we have to offer.”
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
13News Now

New traffic pattern coming for eastbound lanes on HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. — The HRBT Expansion Project will be shifting the flow of traffic on I-64 eastbound lanes onto a temporary bridge. This temporary bridge will allow crews to demolish a portion of the existing bridge to build the new permanent structure in its place. When construction on the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Approves Red Light Camera Proposal

HAMPTON—At its Wednesday, January 25 meeting, Hampton City Council voted on an ordinance to amend and re-enact city codes in order to authorize traffic light signal photo-monitoring systems, also known as red light cameras. Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting stated that the ordinance would allow city staff to implement...
peninsulachronicle.com

AARP Tax Aide Program Offering Free Assistance To Seniors Starting January 31

WILLIAMSBURG—AARP Tax Aide Program will soon offer free tax assistance to seniors as well as low- to-moderate income taxpayers. The Tax-Aide Program is provided in partnership with the IRS, the City of Williamsburg, and James City County. Williamsburg has been a part of this program since 1987 and its completely free. The program begins on January 31 and will continue through April 18.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Boomer Magazine

Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk

What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals

WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

