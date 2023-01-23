Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safe
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location
JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Traffic shift upcoming for N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex project
According to a Facebook post, the N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex will be under construction from January 30 through July 30.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Weighs In On City’s Capital Improvement Budget
WILLIAMSBURG-Running a city is expensive. Buildings require new roofs and gutters. Sidewalks have to be repaired. City parks should have wifi. The bulbs in street lights don’t last forever. Neither do computers or the software that goes with them. HVAC systems and elevators groan with age, demanding replacement. It’s a long, never-ending list.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Kent Looking Forward To 2023 As One Of The Fastest Growing Localities In Virginia
NEW KENT-As 2023 gets underway, New Kent County is predicting a positive economic outlook. “The current local economy is very strong, and we are seeing a wide array of commercial projects, both conceptual and actual plans, come across our desks,” said Matthew J. Smolnik, the county’s director of economic development. “This includes everything from a one-person start-up operation as a home-based business to national developers and their clients calling, emailing, and visiting the county to learn more about what we have to offer.”
Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers
Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting an upcoming hiring event to fill in several entry-level engineer positions.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
commonwealthtimes.org
‘Harrowing and disturbing’: President Rao addresses MCV’s historical ties to slavery
“MCV was built and operated using the labor of enslaved people,” stated VCU President Michael Rao in a university address last month. “Their work supported the lives of physicians, and their bodies were used without permission for medical research.”. VCU commissioned a 75-page report to “fully understand the...
New traffic pattern coming for eastbound lanes on HRBT
NORFOLK, Va. — The HRBT Expansion Project will be shifting the flow of traffic on I-64 eastbound lanes onto a temporary bridge. This temporary bridge will allow crews to demolish a portion of the existing bridge to build the new permanent structure in its place. When construction on the...
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Approves Red Light Camera Proposal
HAMPTON—At its Wednesday, January 25 meeting, Hampton City Council voted on an ordinance to amend and re-enact city codes in order to authorize traffic light signal photo-monitoring systems, also known as red light cameras. Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting stated that the ordinance would allow city staff to implement...
peninsulachronicle.com
AARP Tax Aide Program Offering Free Assistance To Seniors Starting January 31
WILLIAMSBURG—AARP Tax Aide Program will soon offer free tax assistance to seniors as well as low- to-moderate income taxpayers. The Tax-Aide Program is provided in partnership with the IRS, the City of Williamsburg, and James City County. Williamsburg has been a part of this program since 1987 and its completely free. The program begins on January 31 and will continue through April 18.
lineups.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth Officially Opens With More Virginia Casinos Coming Soon
Virginia just got a brand new casino! The state has just seen one of the top names in betting launch a brand new retail casino, which is excellent news for bettors in the Portsmouth area. This is the latest development for the Virginia casino scene, which has plenty of major launches planned in the next few years.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
In Richmond, a historic abandoned church will find new life as affordable housing
A former church on Richmond's Northside will soon be transformed into 66 new affordable, energy-efficient apartments as part of an ambitious plan by a community developer.
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals
WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
Did school give kid who shot teacher proper services? Edu. advocate says 'no'
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
