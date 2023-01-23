SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 23)

Waukee beat 'Waukee Northwest on Friday night to avenge a December loss to the Wolves.

By Kevin White | Photo by Ginnie Coleman

Cedar Rapids Kennedy continued its winning ways, while Waukee earned a bit of revenge and the No. 2 spot after beating crosstown rival Waukee Northwest.

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (12-0)

Cougars started last week with an impressive 22-point win over No. 7 Dubuque Senior, which is now 11-2.

2. Waukee (13-2)

Omaha Biliew dazzled with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Warriors avenged a loss to Waukee Northwest with a 77-55 win.

3. Waukee Northwest (13-2)

Iowa recruit Pryce Sandfort lived up to his end against Waukee, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

4. Indianola (13-1)

Indians were pressed in a 52-47 win over Newton, but Brayden Drea had 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 from 3, to help his team hang on.

5. Sioux City East (14-0)

Remarkable balance in a 66-60 win over Sioux City Heelan, with all five starters scoring in double figures and reserve AJ Flemister adding nine.

6. West Des Moines Valley (10-3)

Tigers made 7 of 10 from 3 in an 83-55 win over No. 11 Ankeny Centennial, including 3 of 3 from Curtis Stinson, who had 22 points and seven rebounds.

7. Dubuque Senior (11-2)

Balanced Rams have seven players averaging between 6.6 and 12.4 points per game.

8. Bondurant-Farrar (13-0)

Colby Collison is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bluejays.

9. Grand View Christian (15-0)

Unfortunate that the Thunder don’t play the top CIML schools because the games would be fascinating.

10. North Linn (14-0)

Lynx dropped No. 22 Alburnett to 13-2 overall as Tate Haughenbury had 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a 64-47 win.

11. Ankeny Centennial (9-4)

Drew Schreurs made 4 of 6 from 3 and scored 18 in an easy win over Omaha Burke on Friday.

12. Cedar Falls (9-3)

Tigers picked up big wins over No. 13 Cedar Rapids Xavier (62-59) on Friday and Des Moines Hoover (64-50) on Saturday.

13. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-3)

Saints beat No. 23 Waterloo West on Tuesday before falling to Cedar Falls on Friday.

14. Aplington-Parkersburg (14-0)

Falcons rank second in 2A in field-goal percentage at 49.4 percent.

15. Central Lyon (11-0)

Lions are led by the talented trio of Zach Lutmer (20.1 ppg), Andrew Austin (18.3) and Reece Vander Zee (17.7).

16. West Des Moines Dowling (6-7)

Maroons earned quality wins over Johnston (57-54) and No. 21 Iowa City West (61-54) to close the week.

17. Norwalk (9-3)

Junior Redek Born averages 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Warriors.

18. Ames (9-4)

Little Cyclones have won seven straight after a 2-4 start to the season.

19. Pleasant Valley (9-4)

Deep Spartans have eight players averaging between 5.5 and 12.4 points per game.

20. North Scott (11-2)

Lancers ran their win streak to six Friday with a hard-fought 50-44 win over Davenport Assumption.

21. Iowa City West (7-6)

Trojans started 6-1 but have now lost five of their last six after falling to Linn-Mar and Dowling last week.

22. Alburnett (13-2)

Despite their second loss to No. 10 North Linn Friday, Pirates still expected to be a threat in Class 2A.

23. Waterloo West (11-2)

Wahawks should get two stern tests this week in Iowa City West and Linn-Mar.

24. Sioux City Heelan (11-3)

Among Crusaders’ most noteworthy wins are Western Christian, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Carroll Kuemper.

25. Western Christian (12-1)

Brothers Kaden (14.5 ppg) and Tate Van Regenmorter (13.9) lead the Wolfpack. They’ve both grabbed exactly 20 offensive and 55 defensive rebounds through 13 games.