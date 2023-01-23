Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oak Park Church helps ease the burden on those recovering from Selma tornado
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the last several years, Oak Park Church has been helping those affected by severe weather including the floods in Kentucky and in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. No matter how many times they go, it never gets easier. “Actually, it gets harder because now you kind...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
WSFA
Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
WSFA
‘Appy Hours’ grant to support tech training at local HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX has provided a $30,000 grant to elevate minority technology talent in the Montgomery area. Officials said the “Appy Hours” grant will use hands-on development training sessions at local Historically Black Colleges and Universities campuses. CSX teamed up with The Alabama Collective and the...
WSFA
Alabama EMA holds weather preparedness conference for local leaders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency held its 5th annual Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit in Montgomery on Wednesday. City/County EMA officials, first responders, the National Weather Service, and other disaster relief experts gathered at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl to network and discuss planning, response, and recovery efforts.
WSFA
Lee County using tornado recovery experience to help Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was 2019 when a deadly EF-4 tornado hit Lee County. 23 people died, and dozens were injured. At that time, Autauga County officials stepped in to help, and now the Lee County EMA is repaying that favor. “We practice helping our brothers and sisters...
WSFA
Storm recovery continues in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The long road to recovery continues in seven counties affected by this month’s tornadoes, including Elmore County. For one house on Lightwood Road in Deatsville, all that remains is their front porch. Across the street, a dog named Lucy watches over her former home. Lucy’s owner says the dog walks there every day, not realizing that the family has decided not to return to the damaged house.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members
The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy. Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize...
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
WSFA
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Comments / 0