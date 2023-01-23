ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Level, AL

WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Aviation training academy coming to Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
SELMA, AL
altoday.com

Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

‘Appy Hours’ grant to support tech training at local HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX has provided a $30,000 grant to elevate minority technology talent in the Montgomery area. Officials said the “Appy Hours” grant will use hands-on development training sessions at local Historically Black Colleges and Universities campuses. CSX teamed up with The Alabama Collective and the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama EMA holds weather preparedness conference for local leaders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency held its 5th annual Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit in Montgomery on Wednesday. City/County EMA officials, first responders, the National Weather Service, and other disaster relief experts gathered at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl to network and discuss planning, response, and recovery efforts.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Storm recovery continues in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The long road to recovery continues in seven counties affected by this month’s tornadoes, including Elmore County. For one house on Lightwood Road in Deatsville, all that remains is their front porch. Across the street, a dog named Lucy watches over her former home. Lucy’s owner says the dog walks there every day, not realizing that the family has decided not to return to the damaged house.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy. Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
SELMA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Selma police chief placed on administrative leave

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL

