Roll Call Online
Judge delays Peter Navarro trial on contempt of Congress charges
A federal judge on Friday delayed the start of a criminal contempt of Congress trial of Peter Navarro, amid questions about a potential defense related to former President Donald Trump and executive privilege. Navarro, a White House adviser during the Trump administration, had been scheduled to go to trial next...
Roll Call Online
Democrats condemn Biden administration’s new asylum limits
Nearly 80 congressional Democrats called on President Joe Biden to reverse plans to limit asylum eligibility for some migrants, part of mounting criticism in the Capitol from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the administration’s border policies. In a letter published Thursday, Sen. Bob Menendez of New...
Roll Call Online
Lawsuits show focus of abortion battle shifting to medication
Two separate lawsuits filed Wednesday provide the latest evidence that the next front in the battle over abortion access will be the availability of medication used to administer abortions. The cases include a district court challenge from a North Carolina physician who argues that federal regulations should override state laws...
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Roll Call Online
Months after explosive report, lawmakers still unsure how to handle Capitol architect
It’s been three months since a damning inspector general report was published listing a series of alleged offenses committed by Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, and more than two months since a group of Democrats called for his resignation. The allegations outlined in the Oct. 26 report...
Roll Call Online
Senate Republicans to House GOP on Biden probes: Evidence matters
Senate Republicans have some sage advice for their House counterparts, warning them against becoming too consumed with taking down President Joe Biden and his family. House Republicans, as expected, have come out firing at all things Biden. They contend that the first family is guilty of “influence peddling,” shady — even potentially criminal — business dealings and a “cover-up” regarding classified documents. They, led by House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, also are ramping up efforts to attempt linking the Bidens to the Chinese government.
Roll Call Online
Broad focus planned for revamped COVID panel under GOP majority
The new chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is planning a wide focus on future pandemic preparedness and the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, education and the national supply chain. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the...
Roll Call Online
Biden administration issues Boundary Waters mining moratorium
The Interior Department on Thursday issued a 20-year mining moratorium for over 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota that had been eyed for a potential copper and nickel mine. The public land order signed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the area, which is upstream from the Boundary...
Roll Call Online
Is the competitive House battleground due to shrink?
Corrected 12:40 p.m. | ANALYSIS — Are there fewer competitive House races than usual? A review of 30 years of race ratings tells us no. But it’s too early to tell what the 2024 battlefield will look like. With Republicans clinging to a narrow House majority, there doesn’t...
Roll Call Online
Sen. John Cornyn blames White House for some judicial vacancies
Republican Sen. John Cornyn put the blame Thursday on the White House — and not his office — for delays in nominating judges for federal courts in Texas, as Democrats have asked for cooperation from Republicans to fill vacancies in red states. Those open positions are receiving renewed...
Roll Call Online
In most diverse Congress in history, staff representation lags
The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff. Just 18 percent of top staff for new and returning members are people of...
Roll Call Online
White House directs FTC, CFPB to probe housing rental market practices
Landlords will face greater federal scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies amid rapidly rising rents under a plan that President Joe Biden released Wednesday. The plan, described as a blueprint, along with actions by federal agencies, are meant to "advance a stronger, more...
Roll Call Online
US reports drop in migrants from countries in Biden initiative
Border agents have reported a dramatic drop in encounters with migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti in recent weeks, as Republican lawmakers ramp up criticism of the administration’s border policies. There has been a roughly 97 percent decline in encounters with migrants from those four nations who crossed...
Roll Call Online
House passes bill tying oil reserve sales to federal leasing
After two days of debate on 78 amendments, the House on Friday passed by a vote of 221-205 a bill that would tie nonemergency use of the petroleum reserve to plans for increased fossil fuel development on public lands, but the measure is unlikely to become law. The bill introduced...
Roll Call Online
Manchin pushes stricter electric vehicle credit rules
Sen. Joe Manchin III and the auto industry are pushing for diverging interpretations of tax breaks in Democrats’ climate and health care budget package enacted last year that defray the cost of buying electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Manchin, who demanded strict sourcing rules to boost domestic manufacturing and energy...
Roll Call Online
Antitrust one of many issues that kept Google lobbyists busy
In the months leading up to this week’s announcement that the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, the technology giant spent $2.7 million on federal lobbying, including on antitrust matters, recent public disclosures show. That investment in federal lobbying, which totaled $10.9 million for all of 2022,...
Roll Call Online
Lieu, Auchincloss boldly go where AI so far has not: the House
Educators may be worried that students will use a new, free artificial intelligence tool to cheat on writing essays, but lawmakers are leaning into it — or don’t consider it cheating. The tool, ChatGPT, can almost instantly generate seemingly human-produced text based on a question or other written...
Roll Call Online
What ‘conservation’ means to Rep. Gabe Vasquez
Nearly a decade after Rep. Gabe Vasquez worked for Sen. Martin Heinrich as a field representative, the new congressman can count his former boss as a hunting buddy. “I actually talk to him more now that I’m not a member of his staff,” Vasquez said, describing their outings to shoot Coues deer.
