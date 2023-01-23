ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Roll Call Online

Judge delays Peter Navarro trial on contempt of Congress charges

A federal judge on Friday delayed the start of a criminal contempt of Congress trial of Peter Navarro, amid questions about a potential defense related to former President Donald Trump and executive privilege. Navarro, a White House adviser during the Trump administration, had been scheduled to go to trial next...
Roll Call Online

Democrats condemn Biden administration’s new asylum limits

Nearly 80 congressional Democrats called on President Joe Biden to reverse plans to limit asylum eligibility for some migrants, part of mounting criticism in the Capitol from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the administration’s border policies. In a letter published Thursday, Sen. Bob Menendez of New...
ILLINOIS STATE
Roll Call Online

Lawsuits show focus of abortion battle shifting to medication

Two separate lawsuits filed Wednesday provide the latest evidence that the next front in the battle over abortion access will be the availability of medication used to administer abortions. The cases include a district court challenge from a North Carolina physician who argues that federal regulations should override state laws...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Roll Call Online

Senate Republicans to House GOP on Biden probes: Evidence matters

Senate Republicans have some sage advice for their House counterparts, warning them against becoming too consumed with taking down President Joe Biden and his family. House Republicans, as expected, have come out firing at all things Biden. They contend that the first family is guilty of “influence peddling,” shady — even potentially criminal — business dealings and a “cover-up” regarding classified documents. They, led by House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, also are ramping up efforts to attempt linking the Bidens to the Chinese government.
KENTUCKY STATE
Roll Call Online

Broad focus planned for revamped COVID panel under GOP majority

The new chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is planning a wide focus on future pandemic preparedness and the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, education and the national supply chain. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden administration issues Boundary Waters mining moratorium

The Interior Department on Thursday issued a 20-year mining moratorium for over 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota that had been eyed for a potential copper and nickel mine. The public land order signed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the area, which is upstream from the Boundary...
MINNESOTA STATE
Roll Call Online

Is the competitive House battleground due to shrink?

Corrected 12:40 p.m. | ANALYSIS — Are there fewer competitive House races than usual? A review of 30 years of race ratings tells us no. But it’s too early to tell what the 2024 battlefield will look like. With Republicans clinging to a narrow House majority, there doesn’t...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Sen. John Cornyn blames White House for some judicial vacancies

Republican Sen. John Cornyn put the blame Thursday on the White House — and not his office — for delays in nominating judges for federal courts in Texas, as Democrats have asked for cooperation from Republicans to fill vacancies in red states. Those open positions are receiving renewed...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

In most diverse Congress in history, staff representation lags

The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff. Just 18 percent of top staff for new and returning members are people of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Roll Call Online

White House directs FTC, CFPB to probe housing rental market practices

Landlords will face greater federal scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies amid rapidly rising rents under a plan that President Joe Biden released Wednesday. The plan, described as a blueprint, along with actions by federal agencies, are meant to "advance a stronger, more...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Roll Call Online

US reports drop in migrants from countries in Biden initiative

Border agents have reported a dramatic drop in encounters with migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti in recent weeks, as Republican lawmakers ramp up criticism of the administration’s border policies. There has been a roughly 97 percent decline in encounters with migrants from those four nations who crossed...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

House passes bill tying oil reserve sales to federal leasing

After two days of debate on 78 amendments, the House on Friday passed by a vote of 221-205 a bill that would tie nonemergency use of the petroleum reserve to plans for increased fossil fuel development on public lands, but the measure is unlikely to become law. The bill introduced...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Manchin pushes stricter electric vehicle credit rules

Sen. Joe Manchin III and the auto industry are pushing for diverging interpretations of tax breaks in Democrats’ climate and health care budget package enacted last year that defray the cost of buying electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Manchin, who demanded strict sourcing rules to boost domestic manufacturing and energy...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Antitrust one of many issues that kept Google lobbyists busy

In the months leading up to this week’s announcement that the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, the technology giant spent $2.7 million on federal lobbying, including on antitrust matters, recent public disclosures show. That investment in federal lobbying, which totaled $10.9 million for all of 2022,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Roll Call Online

Lieu, Auchincloss boldly go where AI so far has not: the House

Educators may be worried that students will use a new, free artificial intelligence tool to cheat on writing essays, but lawmakers are leaning into it — or don’t consider it cheating. The tool, ChatGPT, can almost instantly generate seemingly human-produced text based on a question or other written...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Roll Call Online

What ‘conservation’ means to Rep. Gabe Vasquez

Nearly a decade after Rep. Gabe Vasquez worked for Sen. Martin Heinrich as a field representative, the new congressman can count his former boss as a hunting buddy. “I actually talk to him more now that I’m not a member of his staff,” Vasquez said, describing their outings to shoot Coues deer.
NEW MEXICO STATE

