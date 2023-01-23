Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO