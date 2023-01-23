Read full article on original website
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego settles a lawsuit with a surfer who was injured while trying to avoid a lifeguard watercraft. The City Council approved the $75,000 payout Tuesday, nearly nine year years after Michael Haytasingh of Monterey sued the city, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He claimed the lifeguard on the watercraft violated the state law at the time by going faster than five miles per hour and being less than 100 feet away from him.
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
Arizona has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states. T.
New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA
A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
Florida Man Lost At Sea Off Coast Of Florida Rescued By Family
A 22-year-old Florida man, who was out drift diving with some friends off the coast of Key West, was carried out by the Rip Current and lost at see for over 2 hours before he was rescued by his very own family 7 miles off the coast!. Dylan Gartenmayer said...
Polk County Extreme Weather Plan in Place Until Further Notice
(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County has activated its Extreme Weather Plan, as sub-zero wind chills are expected over the next several days. Warming centers will be open across the Des Moines metro, and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority buses will be providing free rides to those warming centers. The Extreme Weather plan will remain in effect until further notice.
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
There's a reason why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We're not talking about calories and optimal energy, but more the delicious eats you can look forward to. Who can say no to bacon, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, and all types of delectables served in the morning? You don't even have to wait for the a.m. to devour chicken and waffles or a tasty breakfast sandwich.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.
68- Year-old Man Dies In House Fire In Madison County
Town of Sullivan, N.Y. - A 68 year old Madison County man is dead after a fire rips through his home last night. Just before midnight, crews arrived at the home of Harold Fink on Tyler Road in the Town of Sullivan to find it fully-engulfed in flames. A neighbor...
Funds to Assist Renters From Being Evicted From Homes Due To Overdue Rent
The Office of Ned Lamont released the following Press Release on 1/27/23. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that the Connecticut Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. Utilizing $12.5 million in funding from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, the Eviction Prevention Fund will provide households with up to $5,000 to pay off past due rent with their current landlord.
Capital Region Bracing For Storm That's Expected to Bring Snow, Rain
Folks across the Capital Region are bracing for a storm that could create some messy travel conditions across the area. The National Weather Service says snow is going to arrive ahead of the Wednesday evening commute and some locations could see several inches of precipitation. Snow is likely going to mix in with rain at times before the weather system moves out. National Grid says it will have crews ready to respond to any power outages or other problems caused by the storm.
