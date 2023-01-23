State lawmakers refuse to expand Medicaid for yet another session. Why that's a problem. | Opinion

The 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee convened noon on Jan 10. As a retired pastor and disability advocate, I am dismayed that the current list of bills that has been filed addresses issues such as banning drag shows in a supposed "battle on immorality," all while ignoring the actual morally and fiscally responsible legislative act of covering 300,000 uninsured neighbors in our state with healthcare.

I implore Tennessee's Legislative Body to expand Medicaid in Tennessee, just like 39 other states, including our contiguous neighbors Kentucky, Arkansas, and Virginia, have done. Ensuring that every Tennessean, no matter the color of their skin, how much money they make, or where they live in the state, has access to affordable quality healthcare is a moral imperative for our elected leaders, most of whom publicly claim that the Christian faith influences their political motives.

Medicaid expansion should be Tennessee's top priority

Thousands of Tennesseans are working in settings where health insurance is not offered. This includes wait staff, construction workers, landscapers, musicians, and many others. They do not make enough to buy a health plan on their own, yet they do not qualify for TennCare due to the Tennessee Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee's refusal to expand Medicaid. A member of our State Legislature lost a family member because their easily treated medical condition turned into a terminal life-ending condition, solely due to a lack of access to health insurance.

How can Governor Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Speaker Cameron Sexton, and Republican Leader William Lamberth not recognize the hypocrisy of the list of supposed "morality legislative bills" while also turning a blind eye to 300,000 Tennesseans in great need?

I'm heartbroken and angry that the needle has still not moved on bringing Medicaid Expansion to a vote in the Tennessee State Legislature, knowing that our Supermajority Republican Legislature could easily fix this dilemma.

Expanding Medicaid in Tennessee would provide coverage not only for those needing medical treatment for both accidents and illnesses including ongoing treatments for diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, but also to those seeking treatment for minor illnesses that left untreated could lead to serious health consequences.

Medicaid Expansion would also eliminate the need for so many to use the emergency room for primary care, which would positively impact hospitals and care providers in addition to those receiving the care. I wonder how many rural hospitals which have closed over the past eight years might have been saved if our State Legislature had expanded Medicaid from the start?

Tennessee GOP must see the bigger picture

From an economic standpoint alone, the positive impact for jobs in our state would be the equivalent of four new Volkswagen Plants every year. Think of all the back-slapping by elected officials and community leaders that has gone on over industrial development in communities across Tennessee in the last eight years. Almost all of those “successes” have included tax incentives to the employer, which means taxpayer investment in infrastructure for the new plant or business, and a time span for the new business to be up and running before those new jobs and positive economic impact would be realized. Yet expanding Medicaid wouldn't cost Tennessee taxpayers a dime.

The funds needed to expand Medicaid are tax dollars that we have already sent to Washington DC and that would be returned to us. Instead, Tennesseans now suffer the consequences of the lack of affordable healthcare while other states are receiving the tax dollars meant to return to us as Medicaid Expansion.

Our hardhearted and shortsighted legislators and governor have rejected not only lifesaving healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, but have also rejected the economic benefit of the equivalent of 32 Volkswagen plants since 2015, all for political reasons that as a pastor I cannot understand or begin to support.

I pray that our 113 th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee will be the one we remember for doing the right thing for our neighbors—the ones Jesus might refer to as “the least of these.”

Matt Steinhauer is a retired reverend for Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He currently resides in Hendersonville, TN.

