ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

State lawmakers refuse to expand Medicaid for yet another session. Why that's a problem. | Opinion

By Matt Steinhauer
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCpqf_0kOVP4dg00

The 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee convened noon on Jan 10. As a retired pastor and disability advocate, I am dismayed that the current list of bills that has been filed addresses issues such as banning drag shows in a supposed "battle on immorality," all while ignoring the actual morally and fiscally responsible legislative act of covering 300,000 uninsured neighbors in our state with healthcare.

I implore Tennessee's Legislative Body to expand Medicaid in Tennessee, just like 39 other states, including our contiguous neighbors Kentucky, Arkansas, and Virginia, have done. Ensuring that every Tennessean, no matter the color of their skin, how much money they make, or where they live in the state, has access to affordable quality healthcare is a moral imperative for our elected leaders, most of whom publicly claim that the Christian faith influences their political motives.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Medicaid expansion should be Tennessee's top priority

Thousands of Tennesseans are working in settings where health insurance is not offered. This includes wait staff, construction workers, landscapers, musicians, and many others. They do not make enough to buy a health plan on their own, yet they do not qualify for TennCare due to the Tennessee Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee's refusal to expand Medicaid. A member of our State Legislature lost a family member because their easily treated medical condition turned into a terminal life-ending condition, solely due to a lack of access to health insurance.

How can Governor Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Speaker Cameron Sexton, and Republican Leader William Lamberth not recognize the hypocrisy of the list of supposed "morality legislative bills" while also turning a blind eye to 300,000 Tennesseans in great need?

I'm heartbroken and angry that the needle has still not moved on bringing Medicaid Expansion to a vote in the Tennessee State Legislature, knowing that our Supermajority Republican Legislature could easily fix this dilemma.

Expanding Medicaid in Tennessee would provide coverage not only for those needing medical treatment for both accidents and illnesses including ongoing treatments for diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, but also to those seeking treatment for minor illnesses that left untreated could lead to serious health consequences.

Medicaid Expansion would also eliminate the need for so many to use the emergency room for primary care, which would positively impact hospitals and care providers in addition to those receiving the care. I wonder how many rural hospitals which have closed over the past eight years might have been saved if our State Legislature had expanded Medicaid from the start?

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Tennessee GOP must see the bigger picture

From an economic standpoint alone, the positive impact for jobs in our state would be the equivalent of four new Volkswagen Plants every year. Think of all the back-slapping by elected officials and community leaders that has gone on over industrial development in communities across Tennessee in the last eight years. Almost all of those “successes” have included tax incentives to the employer, which means taxpayer investment in infrastructure for the new plant or business, and a time span for the new business to be up and running before those new jobs and positive economic impact would be realized. Yet expanding Medicaid wouldn't cost Tennessee taxpayers a dime.

The funds needed to expand Medicaid are tax dollars that we have already sent to Washington DC and that would be returned to us. Instead, Tennesseans now suffer the consequences of the lack of affordable healthcare while other states are receiving the tax dollars meant to return to us as Medicaid Expansion.

Our hardhearted and shortsighted legislators and governor have rejected not only lifesaving healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, but have also rejected the economic benefit of the equivalent of 32 Volkswagen plants since 2015, all for political reasons that as a pastor I cannot understand or begin to support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX9Id_0kOVP4dg00

I pray that our 113 th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee will be the one we remember for doing the right thing for our neighbors—the ones Jesus might refer to as “the least of these.”

Matt Steinhauer is a retired reverend for Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He currently resides in Hendersonville, TN.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: State lawmakers refuse to expand Medicaid for yet another session. Why that's a problem. | Opinion

Comments / 37

Anthony
4d ago

Well, it seems as if most of these politicians forgot to shut their mouths when they opted to allow influences that show they can't separate church and state from one or the other, another reason Churches should lose tax exempt status.

Reply(1)
18
Linda
4d ago

Tax dollars go to other states because TN will not expand Medicaid the rethugs don't want the people to have insurance people here vote against their own best interest I bet Lee and his repug cronies enjoy their health insurance

Reply(1)
16
Apache girl
4d ago

I do not believe that those who choose not to work deserve free medical care. Illegals surely should NOT be getting any kind of free healthcare or government housing or food stamps.

Reply(6)
16
Related
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thecentersquare.com

Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

TDCI returns record-breaking $11.49M to Tennesseans

Team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies. In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) returned $11.49M to Tennesseans through its mediation and restitution efforts. This figure represents the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department’s history. As part of the mediation and restitution process, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Gov. Lee unveils transportation plan for rural, urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan last month to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. “As Tennessee continues to experience...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out on HIV Prevention Decision

Christian clergy ask "what would Jesus do" as Gov. Lee refuses HIV prevention funds. On the heels of an announcement that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is refusing federal assistance to promote HIV prevention, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are questioning Lee and others for refusing help for those most in need.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Child restraint legislation in Tennessee

Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions

A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on Wednesday that are expected to serve as a blueprint for General Assembly action this year.  Among the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice: constructing a new secure lockup for youth, adding mental health […] The post Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy