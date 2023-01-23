Today, our momma went to see Jesus and hold my daddy's hand! The sweetest love story I've ever been a part of is the one of our mom and dad. to farming parents during a poor economic time in our country. Hard workers and good students, they met in mom's first grade year, which means, she was 6 years old. Momma, with her reddish brown hair and freckles, became the apple of our dad's eye as soon as they met and their love story began. Neither ever dated another person and they were married when mom turned 18 and dad had just been drafted into the U.S. Army, and they moved to.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO