Edward Campbell, 88, of Lexington died Jan. 27
Edward Darrell Campbell, 88 of Lexington died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. Born May 20, 1934 in West Virginia, a son of the late Evelyn Elsie Campbell. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife Jackaline Estelle. Hoylman Campbell. Edward retired from Centel...
Macon Miller Smith, 86, of Lexington died Jan. 24
Macon Miller Smith, 86, of Lexington passed away on Jan. 24, 2023. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ann Kent Smith,. native, the son of the late Radford Spencer Smith Jr. and Edna Stephens Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Radford Spencer (Sonny) Smith III.
Keith Hall, 65, of Buena Vista died Jan. 25
Robert Keith Hall, 65, of Buena Vista , passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. , the son of the late Robert T. Hall and Virginia Ford Hall. Keith was an avid bowler and he loved his Redskins. Surviving are his fiancé and caregiver, Janet Moore; two children, Robert J. Hall...
Doris Rhodenizer died Jan. 23
Today, our momma went to see Jesus and hold my daddy's hand! The sweetest love story I've ever been a part of is the one of our mom and dad. to farming parents during a poor economic time in our country. Hard workers and good students, they met in mom's first grade year, which means, she was 6 years old. Momma, with her reddish brown hair and freckles, became the apple of our dad's eye as soon as they met and their love story began. Neither ever dated another person and they were married when mom turned 18 and dad had just been drafted into the U.S. Army, and they moved to.
Debbie Lukens Arnn of Cranberry, Pa., formerly of Lexington, died Jan. 2
Debbie Lukens Arnn passed away peacefully at Sherwood Oaks retirement community in Cranberry,. , on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 86. , on Jan. 8, 1936, to James Willie Lukens and Winifred Morris Sloan Lukens, Debbie grew up in. Swarthmore. ,. Pa. , and graduated from the. Baldwin. School. ....
Charges Filed After Buena Vista Incident
4:30 p.m. Friday - Three individuals have been charged in connection with the incident that led to a shelter-in-place order in. Dakota Camden, 18, of Roanoke; Gregory Kersey, 44, of Buena Vista; and Tytray Martin, 44, of Highland Springs, are being held without bond in the Rockbridge Regional Jail. All three individuals are charged with two felony charges of burglary (breaking and entering with intent to commit robbery), as well as two misdemeanor charges: one count of assault and battery and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, Martin has been charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a non-violent felon.
Suspects Apprehended In Buena Vista; Police Release More Details
10:30 Friday morning - Last night, the Buena Vista Police Department released a statement regarding the incident in the city yesterday. Prior to 11 a.m. yesterday, members of the police department responded to reports of three males breaking into a residence in the. West 4th Street. area with intent to...
