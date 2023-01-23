McDONOUGH — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years in prison for robbing a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict against Corey Criswell, 33, today on three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO