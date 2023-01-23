ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge announces new name for its downtown amphitheater

STOCKBRIDGE — The change of the year has brought a new nickname to a Stockbridge entertainment venue. Residents may now refer to the Stockbridge amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. as “The Bridge.” The new moniker is a slight rebranding for the 2023 concert season, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia man to spend 25 years in prison for Henry County gas station robbery

McDONOUGH — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years in prison for robbing a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict against Corey Criswell, 33, today on three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project

McDONOUGH — Terrell “Terry” Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community. Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu

Wendy's beloved Vanilla Frosty is officially making a comeback!
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital designated Level III trauma center

STOCKBRIDGE — Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This makes the hospital one of nine hospitals designated as a Level III trauma center in the state. “This designation is significant, not only for the residents of Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Bombshell Hair Color

Nicole Scherzinger has undergone a drastic hair transformation.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Ford Recalls Over 400 Thousand Vehicles—Find Out if Your Car Is Affected

Ford owners, beware—the company has issued another safety recall over a hefty number of vehicles.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats

Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!
HENRY COUNTY, GA

