Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars And Others React To Jay Briscoe Tribute On AEW Dynamite
AEW aired a tribute video to celebrate the life of the late Jay Briscoe on the 1/25 "AEW Dynamite" in Lexington, Kentucky. The video included highlights of The Briscoes' illustrious AEW career, shots of their parents appearing on ROH programming, a heartfelt video of Jay's daughter talking about why she loves her father, and several other shots of The Briscoe family spending time together in the holidays. The tribute concluded with Jey's post-match promo from Final Battle on December 10, where he and his brother defeated FTR in a memorable Dog Collar Match.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/20/23) The show opens with a recap of the trial of Sami Zayn. In the parking lot, The Bloodline arrives. Sami Zayn, who was sent home by Roman Reigns, sneaks up and thanks Jey Uso for standing up for him on Monday.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque Has Big Plans in Store for the WWE. What Happens Now That Vince McMahon Is Back?
It’s Jan. 4, just one day before Vince McMahon would come crashing back into the WWE, but if new creative head Paul “Triple H” Levesque knew something was afoot, he hid it well. “F–k if I know,” Levesque told Variety, when asked how McMahon was biding his time since leaving the WWE back in July. “I didn’t know what he was up to every day when he was here! I’ll be honest, I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s keeping himself busy.”A day later, the world would know exactly what McMahon was up to. On Jan. 5, it...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Explains Her Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
Charlotte Flair could've come back in time for last year's SummerSlam event but multiple dental surgeries kept the 14-time world champion out of action for months longer than expected. Flair, who made a surprise return on "SmackDown" last month to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey, made...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Doing Okay After Injury Scare
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA this week. The company pulled out all the stops to make it memorable, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. It included a solid segment and match featuring Imperium. Vinci caused an injury scare during the show, but he is doing alright.
Comments / 0