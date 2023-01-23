Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
nhbr.com
Skepticism greets NH leave program
At a recent gathering of human resources professionals in Manchester, the 100 or so attendees were asked if they had signed up for the. state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. Only one hand went up: Josh Robinson’s. “There is almost zero interest,” said Robinson, president of...
nhbr.com
Special House panel seeks solutions to ‘horrible’ child care situation in NH
Massachusetts childcare workers earn about $10,000 more a year than their New Hampshire peers. It’s a parent’s gross income, not what’s left after paying the mortgage, food and other bills that determines their eligibility for childcare assistance. Good luck trying to find infant care. Those are a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
NHPR
'Everywhere they were, you got them out': Those displaced from Manchester encampment wonder where to go next
For nearly four months, about 50 people called an encampment on the sidewalk of Manchester’s Pine Street home, right outside the city’s largest shelter, Families in Transition. Several encampment residents said they chose that spot because it is well-lit, has constant police surveillance, and it was easier to connect with medical resources.
WMUR.com
Manchester chimney services company slated to pay thousands to settle retaliation allegations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire chimney service contractor was ordered to pay more than $26,000 to settle retaliation allegations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Labor officials said Ceaser Chimney Services, in Manchester, fired an employee in 2021 after they contacted the state labor department to ask...
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
nhbr.com
Bill would expand workers’ comp cancer presumption for NH firefighters
Legislation filed in the New Hampshire Senate would make all types of cancer among firefighters a presumptive occupational disease eligible for workers’ compensation. Under Senate Bill 71, sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, cancer diagnoses in firefighters would be presumed to be occupationally caused, making active-duty, volunteer and retired fire department members eligible to collect comp benefits.
NHPR
How can the city of Manchester address its homelessness crisis?
Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the area. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction. The city cited safety hazards and moved to clear the encampment.
nhbr.com
State crypto commission offers policy recommendations
A state task force with the mission to assess state policy regarding cryptocurrencies acknowledges that digital assets “offer material opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a broad range of human activities, including financial services” in New Hampshire. But it also warns that where there is opportunity there is also the risk of “greed, jealousy, arrogance, ignorance, incompetence, carelessness, naivete.”
nhbr.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord
Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
newscentermaine.com
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. But that may soon change.
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
NHPR
Energy costs are high. Here’s how to apply for assistance in New Hampshire.
The cost of heating a home and keeping the lights on is extremely high this winter. But there’s still time to apply for assistance with energy bills, and expanded assistance options are available for Granite Staters this year. Here are three main things to know if you're applying:. The...
WMUR.com
Shinedown donates to New Hampshire man's recovery fund after encouraging him through music
A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band. The lead singer of Shinedown sent the family of Brandon Dumais a personal video of encouragement. Dumais has been using music to regain his speech. Singer Brent Smith took it a step...
