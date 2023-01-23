ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

nhbr.com

Skepticism greets NH leave program

At a recent gathering of human resources professionals in Manchester, the 100 or so attendees were asked if they had signed up for the. state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. Only one hand went up: Josh Robinson’s. “There is almost zero interest,” said Robinson, president of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire dog rescue organization's bus breaks down

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit organization that helps save dogs from out-of-state shelters, bringing them to New Hampshire to be adopted, needs its own help. Live Free Animal Rescue had its only transport bus break down on its way back from Oklahoma with more than 70 dogs on board.
OKLAHOMA STATE
B98.5

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Kimberly Cochran, Christopher Lizotte and Tracey Pelton have been named to the leadership team of Hooksett-based construction management and architectural firm Procon, joining managing directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and co-presidents James Loft and Lance Bennett. Combined, Cochran, Lizotte and Pelton have worked nearly 25 years for the...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
nhbr.com

Bill would expand workers’ comp cancer presumption for NH firefighters

Legislation filed in the New Hampshire Senate would make all types of cancer among firefighters a presumptive occupational disease eligible for workers’ compensation. Under Senate Bill 71, sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, cancer diagnoses in firefighters would be presumed to be occupationally caused, making active-duty, volunteer and retired fire department members eligible to collect comp benefits.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

How can the city of Manchester address its homelessness crisis?

Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the area. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction. The city cited safety hazards and moved to clear the encampment.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

State crypto commission offers policy recommendations

A state task force with the mission to assess state policy regarding cryptocurrencies acknowledges that digital assets “offer material opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a broad range of human activities, including financial services” in New Hampshire. But it also warns that where there is opportunity there is also the risk of “greed, jealousy, arrogance, ignorance, incompetence, carelessness, naivete.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH

