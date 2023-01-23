Read full article on original website
Innovative program 'Mas Casitas' hopes to help Oregon housing shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's new Governor Tina Kotek, who has focused heavily on the state's housing and homelessness problems since taking office, joined other dignitaries for a sneak peek at a new approach to addressing the housing shortage. The Mas Casitas program - translation of "more little houses" -...
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
Gov. Kotek breaks down how she wants $130M used to get homeless off the streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday released preliminary details of her "urgent request" to lawmakers to spend $130 million to help get at least 1,200 unsheltered Oregonians off the street this year. While declaring the homelessness issue an emergency during her inaugural speech Jan. 9, Kotek...
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
Has suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements contributed to rising grad rates?
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon released its graduation numbers Thursday, citing the state’s second-highest grad rate on record. This comes after a 2021 bill suspended Essential Skills requirements for graduation, leaving some parents to wonder whether graduates would be prepared for higher education and the workplace. PAST COVERAGE |
