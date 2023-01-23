Social Inflation Causes Between $2.4 and $3.5 Billion of All Medical Malpractice Losses, The Doctors Company Study Finds

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11550956 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Generally, regulations and laws protecting the privacy of personal data have created a plethora of strategies for protecting the identity of personal data. For example, it is a potential Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) violation to incorporate personal health information (PHI) elements into a healthcare data set. Accordingly, to be compliant with government regulations, all PHI data elements must be removed and/or de-identified before being incorporated into any healthcare data set. Typically, institutions, organizations, and businesses that create personal data have their own methods for complying with identity protection laws. These methods may include in-house developed proprietary methods, or one of many disparate off-the-shelf solutions. The conventional methods utilized for protecting personal data have been responsible for serious identity breaches resulting in the theft of customer and employee personal information. Conventional methods implement processes of de-identification by the use of hashing methods applied to strings of characters generated from private data elements in data records. These conventional processes are built using a single hashing seed or encryption key, which is shared across many disparate target sites. Such systems suffer the risk that the resulting generated values can be mapped back to the original source data. Once a breach has occurred, all the target data sites have exposed values which, in themselves, could become regulated data values. Conventional processes also create problems because once PHI data elements are removed from record, users have no way to understand which individuals in the data set match the de-identified individuals, and so conventional healthcare data systems are limited in their ability to identify the existence of duplicate records or duplicate individuals from individual de-identified records in healthcare data sets.

