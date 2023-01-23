ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing, endangered Sherwood man found

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed in Arbor Lodge neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday identified the man shot and killed early Thursday morning as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Police were called to the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Jones died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Road crews prep for cold weather this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Roads crews are preparing for the potential of ice and snow this weekend. Staff with the Portland Bureau of Transportation started using deicer in the higher elevations and overpasses over the last few days. Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation says it is watching the forecast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor issues emergency order to continue city services ahead of Portland laborers strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday as hundreds of members of a city labor union prepare to strike next week. Employees represented by the Laborers’ Local 483 are set to strike starting February 2 at midnight. The group of workers includes people who repair roads, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks, among other things.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area

KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
KALAMA, WA

