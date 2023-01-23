Read full article on original website
Pedestrian injured in Northeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. It happened a little after 7 p.m. near Northeast 132nd Avenue and Halsey Street. Portland Fire and Rescue said a pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing 132nd. They were taken to the hospital, but...
Driver crashes car with 4 people into Boulder Creek, police rescue 2 trapped inside
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — A possibly-intoxicated driver crashed his car into Boulder Creek Wednesday night, prompting a rescue of the people stranded inside the vehicle, said Clark County Sheriff's Office police. On January 25, shortly before midnight, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and other rescue agencies arrived at the scene...
Missing, endangered Sherwood man found
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man considered endangered because he needs medication for diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia. Lenzie Taylor left his home on Southwest Fitch Court just after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
Downtown Portland foot traffic still 60% of pre-pandemic levels, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland has only 60% of the foot traffic seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the Portland Business Alliance found, as the Rose City trails other cities in the recovery process. Despite that fact, Portland did see a more than 25% growth in...
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Police identify man shot and killed in Arbor Lodge neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday identified the man shot and killed early Thursday morning as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Police were called to the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Jones died at the scene. Police have not made any arrests.
Road crews prep for cold weather this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Roads crews are preparing for the potential of ice and snow this weekend. Staff with the Portland Bureau of Transportation started using deicer in the higher elevations and overpasses over the last few days. Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation says it is watching the forecast...
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
Group calls for rapid action after pedestrian killed on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The driver cooperated with police. Despite several pedestrian deaths along Powell, there is still a long way to go to see...
Oregon adds K-9 team in effort to crack down on poaching
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is expanding its K-9 conservation program, with the goal to stop poaching in Oregon. The program launched in 2019 with Senior Oregon State Trooper Josh Wolcott and his K-9, Buck, a 5-year-old yellow Labrador retriever. Officials said Buck is...
Beaverton police officer in running for national award after rescuing man from burning car
A Beaverton Police Officer is up for a national award after he pulled a driver out of a burning car. On August 30, 2022, Beaverton Police Officer Nicholas Jacobs was responding to the scene of a roll-over car crash near SW Hocken Avenue and SW Jenkins Road. The driver was...
City of Portland preparing for city laborers to go on strike next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people who work for the city of Portland are preparing to go on strike. More than 600 Portland city laborers represented by the union "Local 483" could strike next week. These city workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, clean and manage...
Final Mount Tabor arson teen detained by police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wayne Chen, one of the three teens indicted on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning. Chen, 18, is listed as having been booked into Multnomah County Jail at 3:22 a.m. and released...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Northeast neighbors see no progress on homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — We wanted to pay another visit to the area around Northeast 63rd Avenue and Halsey Street. Anthony Lane didn't really expect things to get better in the nearly three months since we were last here. But he also didn't expect things to get worse. This area...
'Bring your fronds!' Al's Garden Center hosts houseplant swap on Saturday
GRESHAM, Ore. — Looking to grow your houseplant collection? Want to branch out with some new types of plants?. Al’s Garden & Home is once again hosting a Houseplant Swap, held this weekend at all four of its locations in northwest Oregon. They invite you to “bring your...
City of Portland applies de-icing fluid ahead of forecasted cold snap, snow threat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is calling for frigid temperatures this upcoming weekend, and with it, a possible quick shot of snow. WEATHER | Latest forecast from Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been pre-emptively spraying de-icer fluid on Portland streets. Dylan Rivera, PBOT Public Information...
Mayor issues emergency order to continue city services ahead of Portland laborers strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Thursday as hundreds of members of a city labor union prepare to strike next week. Employees represented by the Laborers’ Local 483 are set to strike starting February 2 at midnight. The group of workers includes people who repair roads, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks, among other things.
Portland city leaders denounce police killing of Tyre Nichols, call for peace
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders Friday denounced the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, and called for people who wanted to protest, to do it peacefully. The news conference, held over Zoom, included Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland...
Kalama man reported missing, could be in Gifford Pinchot Natl. Forest area
KALAMA, Wash. — A 29-year-old Kalama man hasn't been seen since seen Monday, and family members say he could be missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Kalama Police reported that Mitchell Kelly Green left his family’s home in Kalama at about noon Monday and that he was heading to the Calamity Peak area.
Crash between car and semi-truck backs up traffic for 2 miles on I5 near Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck blocked two lanes of northbound traffic on the I5 this morning. The Washington State Police Department said the crash happened near milepost 14 shortly before 9:30 a.m. By 9:45 a.m. traffic was reported to have been backed...
