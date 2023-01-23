Following Governor Tony Evers’ 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 24, District 15 State Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) released the following statement:. “Thanks to Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats, the state of our state is strong. In his first term, Governor Evers championed programs to expand broadband access, support small businesses, and improve our local roads and infrastructure. Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are ready to build on our track record of success in the Governor’s second term, and I am excited to get to work.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO