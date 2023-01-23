ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Oregon writer lands residency at Shake Rag Alley

Oregon-based writer Adrianna McCollum was selected to participate in Shake Rag Alley’s Winter Writers Reading Series, a week-long residency program offered to distinguished Wisconsin writers. McCollum previously took home the first-place prize in the nonfiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Associations’ (WWA) 73rd Jade Ring Writing Contest with her...
OREGON, WI
Letter: Sculpture park wants to share acreage

The Friends of Oregon Sculptor Garden Park is now incorporated with a nonprofit 501(c) (3) status. As a nonprofit, we are finding it easier to raise funds and gain supporters. Fundraising is a priority and we are taking pledges and writing grant proposals to develop this park. Community surveys about...
OREGON, WI
Oregon PTO delivers donuts to doorsteps for ‘Breakfast In Bed’ fundraiser

The Oregon Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Fosdal Home Bakery are hosting their annual Breakfast in Bed fundraiser. The form to order donuts for delivery is open until Wednesday, Feb. 15. Oregon PTO–a nonprofit that aims to support students and staff at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School, Prairie View Elementary School...
OREGON, WI
Letter: Oregon’s sidewalks speak louder than words

Some kinds of "privilege" aren't visible from the inside of an automobile windshield. Therefore they don't get seen in a community where most of us drive to most of our destinations most of the time. Consider our streets versus our sidewalks. The village and county are responsible for plowing snow...
OREGON, WI
Boys swimming: Oregon falls to Badger West unbeaten McFarland, tops Stoughton

The Oregon boys swimming team lost a conference dual to Badger West unbeaten McFarland 105.5-64.5 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at McFarland High School. Oregon also defeated Stoughton 107-62 at the meet. “Overall, we hit many new PRs,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “We wanted the win, but McFarland has...
OREGON, WI
Police seize 18 firearms after arrest of Oregon resident

The Oregon Police Department seized a total of 18 firearms after arresting 35-year-old Oregon resident Vibhash Kumar, according to a press release from the agency. Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were dispatched to East Richards Road in the Village of Oregon to investigate a man wearing sunglasses and standing on the sidewalk with a firearm at his side.
OREGON, WI
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Madison Metro Lynx, Viroqua

Senior goaltender Aven Gruner entered two Badger Conference games this week leading the state in saves. Gruner played through an illness this week and the Stoughton girls hockey co-op lost to Viroqua 5-1 on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the McFarland Ice Arena. The Icebergs were coming off a 10-0 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Madison Ice Arena.
STOUGHTON, WI
Legislative opinion: Spreitzer comments on State of the State address

Following Governor Tony Evers’ 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 24, District 15 State Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) released the following statement:. “Thanks to Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats, the state of our state is strong. In his first term, Governor Evers championed programs to expand broadband access, support small businesses, and improve our local roads and infrastructure. Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are ready to build on our track record of success in the Governor’s second term, and I am excited to get to work.
WISCONSIN STATE
League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI

Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
FITCHBURG, WI

