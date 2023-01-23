ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers

WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Medicaid will become available to some California inmates

Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration will ease a blood donation ban on gay men in the coming days. In a California pilot program, prisoners can enroll in Medicaid three months ahead of their release. "CMS' decision is groundbreaking," Vikki Wachino, the executive director of the Health and Reentry Project and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session

A Chauvin house lies in ruins after Hurricane Ida in August 2021. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator) Courtesy of the Louisiana Illuminator.Quality Journalism for Critical Times State lawmakers in the Louisiana Conservative Caucus said Tuesday it’s “unfortunate” that next week’s special session to address the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be limited to just…
LOUISIANA STATE
Hawaii State Audit: 'Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients'

HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 27 (TNSrep) -- Hawaii State Auditor issued the following report (No. 22-16) on. , entitled "Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients." Here are excerpts:. * * *. AUDITOR'S SUMMARY. SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 241, SENATE DRAFT 1, of the 2022...
HAWAII STATE
A Florida woman scammed a Holocaust survivor on a dating site and stole $2.8 million from him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Southern New York reported that a 36- year-old Florida woman used a dating website to defraud a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings. The woman from Championsgate, southwest of Orlando, was identified as Peaches Stergo and was arrested on wire fraud charges this week for allegedly stealing more than $2.8 million from an 87-…
ORLANDO, FL
Ind. House Republicans: Key Committee Approves Vermilion's Bill Supporting Health Coverage For Low-Income Children

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R- Marion. ) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. Vermilion's legislation would extend the eligibility age for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) from three years...
INDIANA STATE
Many New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands of residents lose their access to health care. A federal law signed in. March 2020. has required states to keep Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
COLORADO STATE
