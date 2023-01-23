Read full article on original website
USDA tightens organic rules amid fraud cases like a $46 million alleged scheme by Minnesota farmers
WASHINGTON— James Wolf raised corn, soybeans and wheat on a family farm in Cottonwood County for decades when he did what many Minnesota farmers do– applied for certification to sell his crops as organic, which would command much more money per bushel. But the FBI says the crops Wolf sold as organic were not. The Minnesota farmer was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’ s…
Medicaid will become available to some California inmates
Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration will ease a blood donation ban on gay men in the coming days. In a California pilot program, prisoners can enroll in Medicaid three months ahead of their release. "CMS' decision is groundbreaking," Vikki Wachino, the executive director of the Health and Reentry Project and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid…
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
Former NY legislator, ex-girlfriend both convicted of defrauding business of $250K
Daily Eastchester Voice (NY) A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. . who served as a Long Island Legislator representing the South Fork of. Suffolk...
Louisiana Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session
A Chauvin house lies in ruins after Hurricane Ida in August 2021. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator) Courtesy of the Louisiana Illuminator.Quality Journalism for Critical Times State lawmakers in the Louisiana Conservative Caucus said Tuesday it’s “unfortunate” that next week’s special session to address the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be limited to just…
Jim Donelon: Affordable, accessible insurance is mission critical
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Skyrocketing insurance is an existential crisis for Louisiana's residents and economy. The crisis stems from bad policies in. and a series of record-breaking, destructive storms that made doing business in. Louisiana. a costly, high-risk gamble for insurers. We faced a similar crisis after hurricanes Katrina...
Hawaii State Audit: 'Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients'
HONOLULU, Hawaii , Jan. 27 (TNSrep) -- Hawaii State Auditor issued the following report (No. 22-16) on. , entitled "Proposed Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage for Fertility Preservation Procedures for Cancer Patients." Here are excerpts:. * * *. AUDITOR'S SUMMARY. SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 241, SENATE DRAFT 1, of the 2022...
North Carolina businessman pleads guilty in multi-million tax fraud case
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) WILMINGTON, North Carolina, Jan. 25 -- The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael F. Easley Jr., issued the following news release on Jan. 24, 2023:. Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, of Fayetteville, N.C., pled guilty today to willfully filing a false tax...
Record numbers sign up for Obamacare health coverage in Arizona, U.S.
WASHINGTON – A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act, as enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration's efforts to suppress coverage. The 235,229 Arizonans who signed up in the enrollment period that ended Jan. 15...
Maine man sentenced to 33 months for fraudulently receiving PPP funds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Levant man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Bangor for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Craig C. Franck,...
Will ‘Billionaire Tax’ Be Death Knell For California’s Troubled Economy?
The Golden State's proposed wealth tax would drive its most productive citizens elsewhere and seriously damage its economy. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
A Florida woman scammed a Holocaust survivor on a dating site and stole $2.8 million from him.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Southern New York reported that a 36- year-old Florida woman used a dating website to defraud a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings. The woman from Championsgate, southwest of Orlando, was identified as Peaches Stergo and was arrested on wire fraud charges this week for allegedly stealing more than $2.8 million from an 87-…
Ind. House Republicans: Key Committee Approves Vermilion's Bill Supporting Health Coverage For Low-Income Children
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion's (R- Marion. ) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services. Vermilion's legislation would extend the eligibility age for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) from three years...
New Rule Strengthens Protections For Annuity Consumers In Tennessee
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. Susan Neely and National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors'. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. . "The new rule adopted by Director. and the. Tennessee...
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million. from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name, the office stated. He pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud before. U.S. District...
Prosecutors lay out evidence against Alex Murdaugh in grisly murders of his wife and son
New York Daily News, The (NY) The murder case against infamous South Carolina attorney was laid out for the first time in court Wednesday. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his son Paul in. June 2021. at their home in lowcountry. South Carolina. . “It’s complicated....
Many New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands of residents lose their access to health care. A federal law signed in. March 2020. has required states to keep Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled...
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
The measure would fully exempt public pensions from income taxes and create new deductions for other sources of retirement income. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Bennet Cosponsors Legislation to Lower Health Care Costs & Expand Access to Insurance for Millions More Americans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Colorado U.S. Senator joined U.S. Senator (D-N.H.) in reintroducing the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act (IHIAA), which would make permanent the enhanced tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) & the American Rescue Plan (ARP) that led to record Marketplace enrollment while reducing health care costs for millions of additional Americans.
Opening statements given in former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial
Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in the trial of ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
