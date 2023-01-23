ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKYC

DeWine, Husted announce plan to eliminate sections of Ohio Administrative Code

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Outdated sections, duplicative provisions and unnecessary requirements in the Ohio Administrative Code will be eliminated under a new plan announced by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday. The sections that will be cut out account for nearly one-third of the OAC, according...
WKYC

Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder to begin Monday

CINCINNATI — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury selected in Cincinnati...
WKYC

Better Business Bureau warns of scams after severe weather

AKRON, Ohio — With snow hitting Northeast Ohio last weekend and more on the way, the Better Business Bureau is warming of storm chasers that surface after an area is affected by flooding, storms, and other natural disasters, saying they and the Federal Trade Commission see these common scams after severe weather-related calamities.
