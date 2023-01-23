Read full article on original website
FirstEnergy executive says subsidiary bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes
CINCINNATI — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was "bleeding cash" as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub, the company's...
DeWine, Husted announce plan to eliminate sections of Ohio Administrative Code
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Outdated sections, duplicative provisions and unnecessary requirements in the Ohio Administrative Code will be eliminated under a new plan announced by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Thursday. The sections that will be cut out account for nearly one-third of the OAC, according...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel...
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder to begin Monday
CINCINNATI — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury selected in Cincinnati...
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
Classified documents found in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, Amazon launches prescription drug service, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about former Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents in his Indiana home. Plus, find out...
Civil rights leaders threaten lawsuit if Florida does not allow AP African American Studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron Desantis and the state of Florida could soon face a lawsuit if they do not allow an AP African American Studies course to be taught in high schools, attorney Ben Crump said on Wednesday in Tallahassee. “We are here to give notice to Governor...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta church vandal who may have Ohio ties, BGSU settles Stone Foltz hazing death lawsuit, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 23, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find and convict a vandal of an Atlanta church who may have...
FBI offers $10,000 reward in Atlanta church vandalism, suspects may have ties to northern Ohio
CLEVELAND — FBI officials in Atlanta and Cleveland are joining forces to investigate vandalism at an Atlanta church as authorities say “one or more of the subjects” seen in surveillance video may have ties to central or northern Ohio. The situation dates back to Sunday, July 3,...
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
Streetsboro school board approves program allowing certain staff members to carry firearms in buildings
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Seven months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill allowing schools in the state to arm staff members (including teachers), one Northeast Ohio school district has chosen to take advantage of the new regulations. The Streetsboro Board of Education has approved a program allowing certain...
Perkins Township police: Arrests made after increase in mail theft
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Perkins Township Police Department is warning residents after an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Perkins Township Police officials say that several...
Ohio 'ranks poorly on outdoor air quality: Air pollution impacting maternal, infant health
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Improving air quality in the state would lead to better health for Ohioans, and could be done through policy changes, according to a policy think tank. In a recent examination of the connections between...
Winning Powerball numbers with $526 million jackpot for January 25, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $526 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $50,000 prize: 1 winner. $200 prize: 15 winners. $100 prize: 38 winners.
"Joshua was a true public servant and his service will not be forgotten" | Geauga County firefighter unexpectedly dies
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Thompson Fire Department released a statement Sunday revealing that one of their firefighters tragically died. The fire departments official statement on Firefighter Joshua Fanti's death can be seen below. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own....
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
Better Business Bureau warns of scams after severe weather
AKRON, Ohio — With snow hitting Northeast Ohio last weekend and more on the way, the Better Business Bureau is warming of storm chasers that surface after an area is affected by flooding, storms, and other natural disasters, saying they and the Federal Trade Commission see these common scams after severe weather-related calamities.
Big Mega Millions winner hits $31 million jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. There were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida and New Jersey. Here in Ohio, there were thousands of other smaller prizes...
'We love them just as they are': 'Knight Riders' ready to help homeless in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every Wednesday for the last 12 years, a group of Northeast Ohioans known as the 'Knight Riders' have helped those who face homelessness in our communities. As a winter storm approaches, the Knight Riders are ready to be out in the snowy conditions for eight...
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint by passenger, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber shares wedding photos, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about how an Uber driver got carjacked at gunpoint by a passenger in Shaker Heights, and...
