Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Tolu Smith claims Mississippi State’s record ‘doesn’t indicate how good we are.’ Is he right?
STARKVILLE — Ever since an 11-0 start, it’s been nothing but frustration for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games since their unbeaten beginning to the year, sinking to a paltry 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play. Five of the losses have been by single digits; the past two have been decided on the final possession.
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell looking for complete performance from Mississippi State women in rematch with Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month. Head coach Sam Purcell’s team...
Commercial Dispatch
Scuffling Mississippi State men’s basketball begins another tough week with trip to No. 2 Alabama
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans knows what it takes to close out basketball games. Mental toughness. Confidence. The ability to stick together. Creating — and making — timely shots. Jans and the Bulldogs appear to have the first three down. But the fourth just hasn’t...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State lets lead slip away at No. 2 Alabama, loses fifth straight game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Everything seemed to be adding up to a Mississippi State upset Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Bulldogs’ defense looked solid. They were forcing Alabama into miss after miss. MSU, meanwhile, looked as productive on offense as it ever had. But it didn’t last.
Commercial Dispatch
Width and pressing central to Starkville boys soccer’s playoff victory over Madison Central
Soccer is a game of creating and attacking space. Doing so doesn’t just take an understanding of the opponent; it also requires a great deal of knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of one’s own team. This was a big factor in Starkville High School’s 1-0 victory over Madison Central in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy soccer falls short in key district matchup with Lamar School
STARKVILLE — Thursday night was a difficult night in district play for Starkville Academy boys soccer. The Volunteers fell in a close matchup against Lamar School, losing 2-0 as they fell to 6-5-1 on the year and 4-1 in district play. Thursday’s win now sees the Raiders and Vols...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s basketball lambastes Southeastern Baptist to snap five-game skid
LAUREL — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball had its second-highest offensive output of the 2022-23 season as it demolished Southeastern Baptist University, 98-65, on the road Wednesday. The win by the Owls (9-12) over the Chargers (4-17) snapped a five-game losing streak by MUW. Despite its struggles...
Commercial Dispatch
MSMS makes history with second-round playoff win over Pisgah
Conditions didn’t favor the player at all on Wednesday as storms left many soccer fields underwater in Columbus. One of those just so happened to be Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s home field, moving its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game to Columbus High School. The mud...
Commercial Dispatch
Freshman Xzavier Webber shines for Heritage Academy boys basketball in must-win game
STARKVILLE — To put it lightly, Monday night was a must-win game for Heritage Academy and a great test for the postseason against rival Starkville Academy. Rivalry games bring out the best in programs and a competitive drive that is often unmatched. It also paves the way for big-time, breakout performances from players.
Commercial Dispatch
Damms: Finding my feet again in the Columbus Adult Soccer League
I’m a football (soccer) person. I played the sport for 14 years growing up and again in intramurals as an undergrad. I’ve watched the sport since my parents signed up for the Fox Soccer Channel in 2005, and I’ve been hooked on the sport since then. But...
Commercial Dispatch
Derrick Arnold Sr.
CANTON — Derrick Deshon Arnold Sr., 43, died Jan. 22, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville’s Souper Bowl underway
This year’s annual Souper Bowl, hosted by The Greater Starkville Development Partnership, is underway and there are some changes to the contest. Now spanning the course of four weeks, the voting for the contest is online. The lineup will include local restaurants offering a special soup for the four-week...
Commercial Dispatch
Cerell Metcalfe
KENNEDY, Ala. — Cerell Metcalfe, 78, died Jan. 20, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Sulligent First Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
John Hollingsworth Sr.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. — John Richard “Rick” Hollingsworth Sr., 76, died Jan. 21, 2023, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Furnace Hill Cemetery, with Blake Thompson officiating. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hollingsworth was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permitted: Jan. 17-24
■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. ■ KidzVille; 105 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; construction; Clarrissa Hickman. ■ Not Listed; 661 Hwy. 12 W.; interior build out; Ti Garner. ■ Not Listed; 505 Academy Road; land disturbance permit; Tom Sneed. ■ Not Listed; 385 College...
Commercial Dispatch
Shelia Coggins
COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
Commercial Dispatch
Lodema Hughes
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Lodema Cannon Hughes, 93, died Jan. 21, 2023, at Sunset Manor Nursing Home in Guin, Alabama. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. today, at Beaverton Baptist Church, with Jeremy Sorrells and Rusty Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Shedrick Johnson
DURHAM, N.C. — Shedrick “Joe” Johnson, 84, died Jan. 3, 2023. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at St. Michael U.M. Church in Macon, with Charles Fisher officiating. Mr. Johnson was born March 14, 1938, in Mayhew, to the late Katie M. Johnson and was...
Commercial Dispatch
Legend Carley
Legend Vonghan Carley, 15, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Lowndes. Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Kenny Gardner...
Comments / 0