ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Stevie Nickss show in Sacramento, CA Mar 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the most recent Stevie Nicks presale code!! For the duration of this special pre-sale members have got the chance to order performance tickets before the general public. This could very well be your best opportunity ever to see Stevie Nicks live in Sacramento, CA. Below are the Stevie...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why

(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city.  Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website.  •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove

Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cannabis Crime Waves Return for 2023

The cannabis industry is currently in the midst of a massive crime wave. In the nearly three years since thieves used the George Floyd protests as cover to kick off one of the most devastating crime waves the cannabis industry has ever seen, there have been many more. Cannabis businesses continue to be targeted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy

(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
TRACY, CA
abc10.com

When the rain and snow could return to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy