10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IIRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
tmpresale.com
Stevie Nickss show in Sacramento, CA Mar 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the most recent Stevie Nicks presale code!! For the duration of this special pre-sale members have got the chance to order performance tickets before the general public. This could very well be your best opportunity ever to see Stevie Nicks live in Sacramento, CA. Below are the Stevie...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
PLANetizen
Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento
Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city. Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website. •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
L.A. Weekly
Cannabis Crime Waves Return for 2023
The cannabis industry is currently in the midst of a massive crime wave. In the nearly three years since thieves used the George Floyd protests as cover to kick off one of the most devastating crime waves the cannabis industry has ever seen, there have been many more. Cannabis businesses continue to be targeted.
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
