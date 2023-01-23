ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa students take home awards in regional Future Cities Competition

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 4 days ago

Two teams comprising Maricopa middle-school students in blended-learning programs placed among the top five Saturday in the regional Future Cities competition at ASU Preparatory Academy in Phoenix.

The Guangzhou team from Desert Wind took second place and Suezcalia from Maricopa Wells placed fourth, continuing a long line of success in the competition by Maricopa students.

From 2015 to 2020 , four Maricopa teams won the competition and advanced to nationals in Washington, D.C.

Suezcalia took fourth place. Photo: Mrs. Laura Tietz, Orion Chaturvedi, a panel judge, Michael Fix, Jay’Lanna McClinton, Christopher Voigt and Dr. Janell Hudson. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
The competition this year consisted of an essay, creating a project plan, building a model and then an interactive presentation about the city they created that could be self-sustaining and be in line with this year’s theme, climate change.

Students were required to develop solutions to mitigate and reduce climate change in their future cities.

“None of our students have completed this project before,” Desert Wind teacher Jennifer Szoltysik said. “We don’t have those seventh- and eighth-grade leaders to help guide the sixth-graders, who are new to the project.”

Starting from scratch and with no experience in the competition, the students excelled.

“We left the competition with four awards, including second place in the whole state,” Szoltysik said of Desert Wind students.

Maricopa Wells students also took home four awards.

Students spent months preparing their model cities. A total of 65 teams from schools around Arizona, participated.  The event previously took place at the ASU campus in Tempe before a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Desert Wind and Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
Students arrived at ASU Prep at 7:30 a.m., waiting with their groups until the opening ceremony took place and judging began an hour later.

The Maricopa city-creators shuffled among other groups to their assigned judging rooms, where they presented to a panel of judges consisting of engineers. Judges then asked each group several questions about their projects as well as issues they may have overcome creating them.

After lunch, students gathered in the school’s auditorium, where awards were announced and the top cities were named.

The top five teams then presented in front of another panel of judges and the audience of parents, teachers and other students.

The following Maricopa teams took home awards:

Aoife (Maricopa Wells) – Best team effort award.

Bengal (Desert Wind) – Best model award.

Guangzhou (Desert Wind) – Sayles Advancement of Education Foundation award.

Guangzhou (Desert Wind) – Ruiz Legacy award, second place award.

Mt. Metropolis (Maricopa Wells) – Best use of water & resources award.

Suezcalia (Maricopa Wells) – 4 th place award.

Tubig (Maricopa Wells) – Public choice award.

A Maricopa parent was also given an award. Laura Prieto-Nunez won  “Influencer of the year” after she posted a photo on Instagram with her daughter, supporting the Guangzhou team.

All Maricopa students who competed:

Desert Wind Middle School

Adah Mirai: Jayce Brabham, Beckett Butters, Heath Hostler, Taliyah Manymules, Averie Patterson and Ivan Santiago.

Bengal: Fatima Ahmed, Chayton St. Clair-Bennett, Ada Garnett, Abby Keleman, Maddy Keleman and Isabella Owens.

Dawfi: Margaret Drinka, Blessing Hay, Elisabeth Oliver and Sophia Osorno.

Dhaka: Warner Adams, Connor Begonja, Jack McMullen, Josalyn Morgan, Mason Rogers and Kenny Winterstellar.

Erlangen: Gabe Alexander, Jaelen Dansby, ElRey Gomez, Andre Hood, Bennett Munkirs and Bradlee Sanders.

Guangzhou: Jake Knorr, Kimmy Hoang, Haby Mae Obsequias, Anna Nunez-Prieto, Patricia Anguian and Dalaini Margerum.

Hulawah: Ethan Armstrong, Emerson Baker, Marlie McNamee, Makayla Pedro, Rebecca Ullyot and Eliam Warner-Garcia.

Maricopa Wells

Aoife: Cameron Hayes, Elle McDermott, Jordan Smith and Joseph Reed and Rylee Lopez.

Belleza: Brooke Macdonald, Dahlila Kellch, Jameson Jenkins and Krysta Calamusa.

Hallstatt: Logan Fisher, Ashlyn Grutzius, Rori Blader and Emily Crowell-Viloria.

Kai Ku’Ono: I reland Corral, Jada Armstrong, Kasaundra Owczarski and Sophia Garci.

Mt. Metropolis: Aliyah Cox, Logan Meyer, Zena Palmer and Joseph Pollack.

Suezcalia: Christopher Voigt, Orion Chaturvedi, Jay’Lanna McClinton and Michael Fix.

Takoradi: Baltej Beemat, Brookely Watome, Illianna Garcia and Tommy Capallia.

Tubig: Brian Fernandez Chavez, Juan Trejo, Ricky Sitts and Steven Hancock-Contreras.

View photos of the event below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ongtk_0kOVFwHN00
Orion Chaturvedi, Michael Fix and Christopher Voigt bring "Suezcalia" to the judging rooms. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwmRV_0kOVFwHN00
Haby Mae Obsequias, Anna Nunez-Prieto, and Kimmy Hoang answer judges' questions. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcLai_0kOVFwHN00
Blessing Hay and Elisabeth Oliver by "Dawfi" [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6qz0_0kOVFwHN00
Christopher Voigt, Jay'Lanna McClinton and Orion Chaturvedia present Suezcalia to an auditorium filled with judges, students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC6vi_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells Middle School [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6OIX_0kOVFwHN00
DWMS Teachers Shannon Hull, Joseph Szoltysik and Jennifer Szoltysik. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKD8s_0kOVFwHN00
A round of applause for "Dhaka" [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxzbE_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School await award announcements in the audience. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VB7S_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School await award announcements in the audience. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb5hq_0kOVFwHN00
Students relax after they present. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGbnK_0kOVFwHN00
Kimmy Hoang, Anna Nunez-Prieto present Guangzhou, a future city set in China, to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwopH_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind and Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5QRt_0kOVFwHN00
Christopher Voigt, Jay'Lanna McClinton and Orion Chaturvedia present Suezcalia to an auditorium filled with judges, students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPaCK_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAdAn_0kOVFwHN00
Students talk amongst themselves after they present. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LemaV_0kOVFwHN00
Mt. Metropolis [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iwgyu_0kOVFwHN00
Kimmy Hoang, Anna Nunez-Prieto and Haby Mae Obsequinas present Guangzhou, a future city set in China, to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBjUf_0kOVFwHN00
Hulawah, Hawaii. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFEXt_0kOVFwHN00
Dhaka finishes its presentation, Teen Arizona poses for a photo with them. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4Zma_0kOVFwHN00
"Dhaka" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ExUj_0kOVFwHN00
"Dhaka" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVr8z_0kOVFwHN00
"Dhaka" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJRiH_0kOVFwHN00
DWMS teacher Joeseph Szoltysik. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPs8V_0kOVFwHN00
Anna Nunez-Prieto and Haby Mae Obsequinas present Guangzhou, a future city set in China, to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226NAh_0kOVFwHN00
Students prepare to present, show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KJIi_0kOVFwHN00
"Adah Mirah" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0qmH_0kOVFwHN00
"Dhaka" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VD3j_0kOVFwHN00
"Adah Mirai" [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dy9ks_0kOVFwHN00
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1GOm_0kOVFwHN00
Students, teachers, parents, and judges watch "Dhaka" present. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edO7x_0kOVFwHN00
"Adah Mirah" presents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiV8T_0kOVFwHN00
"Guangzhou" shows off their cities to observers, and discuss amongst themselves. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5mKE_0kOVFwHN00
"Bengal" shows off their cities to observers, and discuss amongst themselves. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJhAP_0kOVFwHN00
"Dawfi" shows off their cities to observers, and discuss amongst themselves. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAywC_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjEjW_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students with "Aoife". [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPYvC_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells (left) and Desert Wind (right) students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5PYt_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7Ab3_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind and Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVtVI_0kOVFwHN00
"Adah Mirai" bringing their city to present to judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3xSm_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells Middle School students participate in Future Cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQY6t_0kOVFwHN00
Kimmy Hoang and Anna Nunez-Prieto present Guangzhou, a future city set in China, to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnCeK_0kOVFwHN00
Kimmy Hoang, Anna Nunez-Prieto and Haby Mae Obsequinas present Guangzhou, a future city set in China, to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TauTc_0kOVFwHN00
Jay'Lanna McClinton and Orion Chaturvedia present Suezcalia to an auditorium filled with students, teachers and parents. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW77o_0kOVFwHN00
"Adah Mirai" bringing their city to present to judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrMyg_0kOVFwHN00
Guangzhou took second place. Back to front left to right: Joeseph Szoltysik, Jennifer Szoltysik, Haby Mae Obsequias, Kimmy Hoang, Anna Nunez-Prieto, Dalaini Margerum, Patricia Anguiano, Jake Knorr [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q17Hp_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School students participate in Future Cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpRxU_0kOVFwHN00
"Hulawah" after they presented. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caIpP_0kOVFwHN00
"Kai Ku’Ono" is carried by Jada Armstrong and Kasaundra Owczarski. [Brian Petersheim Jr.] [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E7EX_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School students participate in Future Cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWAlP_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind and Maricopa Wells Middle School students participate in Future Cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYs2r_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind Middle School students participate in Future Cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjn9k_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind students wishing other students luck, as they bring their city to present to judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skEnN_0kOVFwHN00
Mrs. Laura Tietz, Orion Chaturvedi, Michael Fix, Jay'Lanna McClinton, Christopher Voigt and Janell Hudson. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuVZD_0kOVFwHN00
Haby Mae Obsequias, Kimmy Hoang, and Anna Nunez-Prieto. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQWHz_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TSLZ_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells and Desert Wind students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flKGH_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etvOc_0kOVFwHN00
Jada Armstrong, Ireland Corral, and Kasaundra Owczarski, with "Kai kūʻono" present to judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1hfi_0kOVFwHN00
"Bengal" presents to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9WbG_0kOVFwHN00
"Bengal" presents to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvZWr_0kOVFwHN00
"Bengal" presents to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv2ix_0kOVFwHN00
"Bengal" prepares to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRmXW_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOAEz_0kOVFwHN00
Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzQDh_0kOVFwHN00
Desert Wind and Maricopa Wells students show off their cities to observers. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

This post Maricopa students take home awards in regional Future Cities Competition appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

