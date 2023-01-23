Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
KETV.com
Paperboy Johnny Gosch disappears. The town – and nation – cannot believe what happens next.
Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. On Labor Day weekend in 1982, paperboy Johnny Gosch's mother got an early morning call from an agitated neighbor: They never got their paper. "I thought he was just running late, delivering the...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: PHS girls wrestling coach urges support
Hey, just wanted to get the word out that Perry girls wrestling is kicking butt in the regular season, and now it’s time for the big dance. We have had many first place finishes as a team as well as individual champions throughout the regular season. On Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m., Perry has nine girls wrestling in regionals at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
KCCI.com
Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law
After years of debate and a decisive election with school choice at center stage, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her private school scholarship program into law Tuesday. Students and staff of Iowa private schools gathered around the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as Reynolds and supporters celebrated passing the legislation, which cleared the Senate less than […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
who13.com
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
iheart.com
Polk County Extreme Weather Plan in Place Until Further Notice
(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County has activated its Extreme Weather Plan, as sub-zero wind chills are expected over the next several days. Warming centers will be open across the Des Moines metro, and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority buses will be providing free rides to those warming centers. The Extreme Weather plan will remain in effect until further notice.
