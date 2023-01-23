Read full article on original website
Fed pushback won't stop Custodia's lawsuit over master account
The U.S. Federal Reserve denied Wyoming-chartered Custodia Bank's application to be a member of the Federal Reserve System on Friday, saying its "novel" business model and focus on digital assets "presented significant safety and soundness risks." Why it matters: A new Fed crackdown appears to be underway, with a coinciding...
FreightOS CEO talks going public via SPAC in 2023
Much of the market has soured on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) over the past year, but it hasn't stopped every company with blank-check aspirations. In fact, online shipping marketplace FreightOS merged with one, and began trading on the stock market on Thursday. What they're saying: "We didn't decide to...
SAP restructuring could include Qualtrics sale
SAP is exploring a sale of its remaining 71% stake in Qualtrics, a Utah-based maker of survey and customer experience software, as part of a broader restructuring that includes 3,000 job cuts. Why it matters: It would be the end of a complicated partnership that began in late 2018, when...
Intel issues dour earnings report, weak forecast
Troubled chip giant Intel posted weaker than expected quarterly sales Thursday along with a financial outlook that fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Between the lines: Intel is facing a confluence of challenges, including a slowing economy, decreased demand for PCs and internal execution challenges. By the numbers:. Fourth...
Xbox surprise-launches new game as it seeks a silver lining
Microsoft attempted to create some good vibes around its Xbox operations yesterday, with an online gaming showcase that included the surprise announcement — and release — of a new game. Why it matters: The tech giant has had a stretch of glum gaming news, including layoffs, revenue decline...
Microsoft and Qcells team up in major U.S. solar push
Microsoft has a new business partnership with solar heavyweight Qcells as the tech giant boosts renewables procurement and Qcells expands U.S. manufacturing. Driving the news: Qcells, which makes panels and other equipment, will work with Microsoft to develop utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. They'll also provide equipment, engineering and...
The rise of corporate rebranding
Moments of disruption are an opportune time for companies to rethink their brand and positioning. Due to transformative shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of U.S. businesses have attempted to reposition themselves within the last three years, according to an UpCity report. Why it matters: Consumers, employees...
NEA raises whopping $6.2 billion for a pair of new VC funds
NEA said Thursday that it's raised just over $6.2 billion for a pair of new funds; comprised of $3.05 billion for its 18th fund, now focused on early-stage deals, and $3.18 billion for its debut growth equity fund. Zoom in: That represents a little more than it originally planned to...
Americans pull back on spending, boost savings
The overall labor market is solid and real incomes are growing. But the consumer — once eager to spend — is now socking away their cash, appearing more hesitant about opening their wallets for various things. That's the takeaway from Friday's personal income and spending data showing that...
Exclusive: Startup teaches AI to read emotions
Hume AI, a small New York startup, has raised $12.7 million on the premise that it's not enough for AI systems to understand the world's information — they also need to understand human reactions. Why it matters: AI startups are all the rage, but most are focused on mimicking...
More than one-third of the Amazon forest is degraded, study says
Two new analyses detail how land clearing and degradation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a tipping point of no longer being a forest that supports an abundance of life and buffers Earth from climate change. Why it matters: The findings offer insights for policy paths and priorities aimed at...
