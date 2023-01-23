Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
DOJ announces arrests over alleged Iranian plot to kill U.S. journalist
The Department of Justice on Friday announced three new arrests related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who was critical of the Iranian government. Why it matters: The Justice Department alleged that the three arrested men were members of an Eastern...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
FBI shuts down servers, website tied to notorious ransomware gang
The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has seized the computer servers and dark web sites associated with a prolific ransomware gang that's targeted U.S. hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure. Driving the news: Members of the Hive ransomware gang put a notice on its website earlier today claiming the...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Palestinian officials say the Abbas-Sullivan meeting was bleak
RAMALLAH, occupied West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week was bleak and didn't make much progress, Palestinian officials told Axios. Why it matters: The meeting's tenor reflects the current low point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.S....
GOP strategists: Biden and Pence classified document revelations a "gift for Trump"
Republican strategists see former President Trump emerging as the political winner from the ongoing string of classified document discoveries. Why it matters: The new revelations involving President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence could dilute the public attention and understanding about the ongoing investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.
House conservatives' big bargains meet harsh reality
A raft of legislative promises that House Republican rebels secured in exchange for supporting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are quickly crumbling in the spotlight. Why it matters: McCarthy's historic concessions to the fringe right gave Democrats a golden opportunity to paint Republicans as extreme. But the Freedom Caucus' influence when it comes to substantive policy has — at least so far — appeared to be more bark than bite.
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
Elaine Chao: Trump's remarks say "more about him" than Asian Americans
Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao responded to former President Trump's latest racist social media post attacking her, saying that his remarks reveal "a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans," Politico reports. The big picture: Trump in recent months has been on a tirade...
Fake nursing diploma scheme leads to federal charges against 25
More than two dozen people have been charged for their involvement in a scheme to sell fraudulent degrees and transcripts from Florida-based nursing schools to aspiring nurses, according to newly unsealed court documents. Driving the news: The wire fraud scheme distributed over 7,600 fake diplomas, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. These...
Scoop: CIA director visiting Israel, West Bank as concern over violence intensifies
CIA director Bill Burns arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday for visits to Israel and the occupied West Bank, where he is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders and his counterparts on both sides, according to two U.S. sources with knowledge of the issue. Why it matters: Burn’s visit...
Netanyahu's chaotic first month
Mass protests. International condemnation. The sacking of a trusted minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first month in office has been nothing short of chaotic. Why it matters: Even before Netanyahu was sworn in, the Biden administration had expressed concern over what the most right-wing government in Israel's history would...
First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings
A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
Biden confirms Jeff Zients will be chief of staff
Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients will become President Biden's chief of staff, following longtime Biden strategist Ron Klain's departure, Biden confirmed in a statement Friday. Why it matters: Zients takes the reins as Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign and as congressional Republicans are prepared to launch a...
