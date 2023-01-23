ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

DOJ announces arrests over alleged Iranian plot to kill U.S. journalist

The Department of Justice on Friday announced three new arrests related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who was critical of the Iranian government. Why it matters: The Justice Department alleged that the three arrested men were members of an Eastern...
Axios

FBI shuts down servers, website tied to notorious ransomware gang

The Department of Justice announced Thursday it has seized the computer servers and dark web sites associated with a prolific ransomware gang that's targeted U.S. hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure. Driving the news: Members of the Hive ransomware gang put a notice on its website earlier today claiming the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

Palestinian officials say the Abbas-Sullivan meeting was bleak

RAMALLAH, occupied West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week was bleak and didn't make much progress, Palestinian officials told Axios. Why it matters: The meeting's tenor reflects the current low point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.S....
Axios

GOP strategists: Biden and Pence classified document revelations a "gift for Trump"

Republican strategists see former President Trump emerging as the political winner from the ongoing string of classified document discoveries. Why it matters: The new revelations involving President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence could dilute the public attention and understanding about the ongoing investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

House conservatives' big bargains meet harsh reality

A raft of legislative promises that House Republican rebels secured in exchange for supporting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are quickly crumbling in the spotlight. Why it matters: McCarthy's historic concessions to the fringe right gave Democrats a golden opportunity to paint Republicans as extreme. But the Freedom Caucus' influence when it comes to substantive policy has — at least so far — appeared to be more bark than bite.
Axios

Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public

Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Fake nursing diploma scheme leads to federal charges against 25

More than two dozen people have been charged for their involvement in a scheme to sell fraudulent degrees and transcripts from Florida-based nursing schools to aspiring nurses, according to newly unsealed court documents. Driving the news: The wire fraud scheme distributed over 7,600 fake diplomas, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. These...
Axios

Netanyahu's chaotic first month

Mass protests. International condemnation. The sacking of a trusted minister. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first month in office has been nothing short of chaotic. Why it matters: Even before Netanyahu was sworn in, the Biden administration had expressed concern over what the most right-wing government in Israel's history would...
Axios

First look: House Dems seek classified briefing on mass shootings

A trio of freshmen House Democrats is asking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to organize a classified briefing on mass shootings, according to a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move follows a string of mass shootings in recent weeks and demonstrates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Biden confirms Jeff Zients will be chief of staff

Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients will become President Biden's chief of staff, following longtime Biden strategist Ron Klain's departure, Biden confirmed in a statement Friday. Why it matters: Zients takes the reins as Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign and as congressional Republicans are prepared to launch a...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy