Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
19-Year-Old Largo Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Roosevelt Blvd. Exit
LARGO, Fla. – A 19-year-old Largo man has died in a motorcycle crash that happened around 9:20 am on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling westbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard exit ramp leading to Ulmerton Road when the rider
19-year-old dies after being ejected from motorcycle, FHP says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Largo died of his injuries after being ejected from a motorcycle Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. as the 19-year-old was traveling westbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard exit ramp leading to Ulmerton Road, FHP said in a statement.
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard exit
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Man arrested after shining laser at Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter: deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shined a laser at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter. Pinellas County deputies said their helicopter was over Fort DeSoto Park near Pinellas Bayway South when a green laser lighting device was shined at the helicopter multiple times. Deputies said the […]
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Gibsonton Woman Killed In Riverview Crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 68-year-old Gibsonton woman was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday around 6:08 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on US-41 when at the intersection ofSymmes Road turned left into the path of a pickup
55-foot yacht catches fire at Ruskin marina
RUSKIN, Fla. — A 55-foot-long yacht caught on fire Thursday morning at a marina in Ruskin, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Just after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to Little Harbor Marinas after someone called to report a fire on a boat moored to the end of the dock. First responders said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a 55-foot yacht.
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated
A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
Mysuncoast.com
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Remembering the deadly Blackthorn collision 43 years later
"No one prepares you for that," George Rovolis' brother said. "There's no guide, no manual for any of that."
hernandosun.com
HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer
A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
WESH
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
Comments / 0