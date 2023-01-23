ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old dies after being ejected from motorcycle, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Largo died of his injuries after being ejected from a motorcycle Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. as the 19-year-old was traveling westbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard exit ramp leading to Ulmerton Road, FHP said in a statement.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

55-foot yacht catches fire at Ruskin marina

RUSKIN, Fla. — A 55-foot-long yacht caught on fire Thursday morning at a marina in Ruskin, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Just after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to Little Harbor Marinas after someone called to report a fire on a boat moored to the end of the dock. First responders said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a 55-foot yacht.
RUSKIN, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated

A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
SPRING HILL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer

A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

