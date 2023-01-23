Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Employees shocked after man shot to death near restaurant in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The employees of a restaurant right across the street from where a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon said they are shocked. Employees at Ciao Ristorante in the Irish Hill neighborhood said on Friday, what would have been a normal Thursday evening was cut short by gunfire.
WLKY.com
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
WLKY.com
29-year-old wanted on drug charges arrested after short standoff in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a short standoff on Thursday. It was one of two standoffs in the city that day. Indiana State Police said they were investigating the whereabouts of Jerome Miller, of Jeffersonville, for a felony warrant related to possession of meth in Harrison County.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Beechmont that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department received calls of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. A man who had been shot was located...
WLKY.com
Man charged with DUI after truck crashes into fast food chain, injuring 3 in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a truck crashed through the front of a fast food restaurant in Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 6:40 p.m. they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a man is dead after a shooting in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., police said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Upon arriving to the scene, LMPD said that...
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
WLKY.com
Teen McDonald's worker recovering after being shot during attempted robbery at drive-thru in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is recovering tonight after being shot during an attempted robbery at a McDonald's in the Newburg neighborhood. "I just heard one single shot. At first, I didn't even realize it was a shot, and it was just kind of a muffled kind of a bang," said Kanishk Nayyar, the owner of Liquor Palace.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man involved in a SWAT situation in Jeffersonville Thursday evening. Officials said that police received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about reports of domestic battery at the Claysburg Tower off Wall Street. WLKY was on the scene, and neighbors have...
WLKY.com
Police investigating bomb, gun threat at Jennings County middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police are investigating a bomb threat at Jennings County High School and a gun threat at the middle school. North Vernon Police Department said that around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified of a bomb threat at the high school. A student said they...
WLKY.com
2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
WLKY.com
Loved ones of Bullitt County fire victims ask that 'no one wear black' to celebration of life
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Loved ones who are organizing a celebration of life for a mother, two girls and an unborn son have a request for those coming: don't wear black. Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter, Haisley Heath, 6, her boyfriend's daughter Raegan Maraman, 6, and the couple's unborn son, Holton, all died in a house fire last Thursday morning.
WLKY.com
'Grandmaster Jay' makes Alford plea on state charges related to Louisville protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leader of a militant group who pointed a gun at police officers during protests in Louisville has been sentenced on state charges. John Johnson, who goes by "Grandmaster Jay" with the "NFAC," made an Alford plea Thursday morning to five counts of wanton endangerment. An...
WLKY.com
Eastern High School to have randomly scheduled K-9 searches after gun incident
A Jefferson County public school is working to bolster security after an incident involving a gun earlier this week. Watch our story from right after the incident in the player above. On Monday, a fight broke out during lunch at Eastern High School. During that fight, a gun fell out...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert issued for 33-year-old woman last seen in Louisville in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 33-year-old woman missing since last October. Police say that Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October last year. According to police, her family says that she needs her medication...
WLKY.com
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
WLKY.com
Funeral arrangements made for couple who died after Denny's sign fell on car in Elizabethtown
COLUMBIA, Ky. — The funeral for the couple who died after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car is this week. The joint visitation and funeral service for 72-year-old Lillian "Lynn" Curtis and 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's visitation will...
WLKY.com
Dog day care in Butchertown vandalized for 3rd time in matter of weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a Butchertown dog day care is cleaning up once again after his business was vandalized for the third time in a matter of weeks. Surveillance cameras captured a man throwing rocks through the door and windows of Camp Fur Kids. The place was...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been sentenced for his participation in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Officials said Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty back in October in Washington, D.C., to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony.
