WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Beechmont that sent man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department received calls of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. A man who had been shot was located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a man is dead after a shooting in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., police said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street. Upon arriving to the scene, LMPD said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern High School to have randomly scheduled K-9 searches after gun incident

A Jefferson County public school is working to bolster security after an incident involving a gun earlier this week. Watch our story from right after the incident in the player above. On Monday, a fight broke out during lunch at Eastern High School. During that fight, a gun fell out...
WLKY.com

3 people killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people died in a house fire in Jennings County, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office. It happened Tuesday morning when a two-story historical brick home in the 10000 block of North County Road 500 East caught fire. That is in the northeastern part of...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

