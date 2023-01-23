Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following multi-car crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.
Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
WLWT 5
Crews have blocked the ramp from I-71/75 to I-275 due to a crash
The crash has been cleared and the ramp has been reopened. Police have closed the ramp from northbound I-71/75 to westbound I-275 in Erlanger after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the closure...
WLWT 5
Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 100 block of Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Northland Boulevard in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Northland Boulevard in Springdale. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crashes along major highways causing traffic delays for commuters Friday morning
CINCINNATI — Crashes along major interstates are causing some traffic headaches for commuters Friday morning. I-74 eastbound is closed at Colerain Avenue and Beekman Street due to a crash. The left hand and right hand shoulder is blocked due to a crash on I-71 northbound at US-50. Three lanes...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of wires down on Salem Road in Anderson Township
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of wires down, arcing fire, on Salem Road in Anderson Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries, involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WRBI Radio
House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown
Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
