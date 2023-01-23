ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

WLWT 5

Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Colerain Avenue reopen following multi-car crash in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro.
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.

Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.
WLWT 5

Crews have blocked the ramp from I-71/75 to I-275 due to a crash

The crash has been cleared and the ramp has been reopened. Police have closed the ramp from northbound I-71/75 to westbound I-275 in Erlanger after a crash, Thursday morning.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown

Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY

