Majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Now in Profit After Shiba Inu Rival Rallies 32% This Month: IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm shows that the majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are now seeing gains after its strong performance this month. IntoTheBlock reveals that 62% of Dogecoin owners are in the green with 36% nursing losses and 2% breaking even. The top Shiba Inu (SHIB) competitor is witnessing bullish...
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Had Secret $1,200,000,000 Relationship With FTX and Alameda: Report
A new report finds that bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi had more financial interest in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research than originally believed. During BlockFi’s first bankruptcy hearing in November, lawyers for the beleaguered company said that the firm has $355 million worth of crypto assets on the FTX exchange and $671 million in loan to Alameda, or a total of just over $1 billion.
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
Institutional Investors Believe One Crypto Asset Has the Most Compelling Growth Outlook in 2023: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says most institutional investors believe one crypto asset has the most growth potential this year. In the latest Digital Asset Quarterly Fund Manager Survey, CoinShares says there is a 20% increase in bullish sentiment among investors for smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). “Ethereum has seen a...
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Crypto Giant Grayscale To Face SEC in Court To Push for Converting Its Bitcoin Investment Product Into ETF
Crypto giant Grayscale says the oral argument for its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will happen earlier than expected. Grayscale filed the suit last year to contest the regulator’s rejection of its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund. According...
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
Analytics Firm Glassnode Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC May Face Sell Pressure From This Investor Cohort
Market intelligence firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon face sell-side pressure from short-term holders (STHs) eager to cash in on the king crypto’s latest price uptick. In a new analytics report, Glassnode finds Bitcoin’s recent surge to $23,000 pushed 97.5% of its short-term holders into the green...
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 Bottom Warns Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Primed for Pullbacks
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing near-term bearish sentiment for Binance Coin (BNB) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Binance Coin, the pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,100 Twitter followers that the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap could plummet by about 12% from current levels.
‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci
The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
Crypto Gaming Altcoin Follows Axie Infinity (AXS) With Parabolic Surge, Rallies 184% This Month
A crypto gaming altcoin is following Axie Infinity (AXS) on a parabolic surge of its own, more than doubling in value this month. Ronin (RON), the Ethereum (ETH)-linked sidechain designed specifically for the Axie Infinity ecosystem, soared in price this month from $0.26 at the start of the year to $0.74, a more than 184% increase.
Solana-Based Trading Platform Mango Markets Sues Crypto Trader Behind $100,000,000 Exploit
A Solana-based (SOL) decentralized crypto exchange is suing the person behind the alleged $100 million exploit of its network last October. In a new court filing in the Southern District of New York, Mango Markets accuses Avraham Eisenberg of initiating a “brazen and malicious” attack on its platform.
New Court Documents Show Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX
New court documents reveal that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. FTX, which went bankrupt in November, allegedly owed billions of dollars to a number of prominent companies before it collapsed, the extent revealed in bankruptcy court filings. Some of...
Coinbase Slapped With a $3,620,000 Fine by Dutch Central Bank Over Non-Compliance
The Central Bank of the Netherlands (DNB) is hitting prominent crypto exchange platform Coinbase with a multimillion-dollar fine for failing to comply with its guidelines. In a new press release, the bank says it’s levying a fine against the European branch of Coinbase for offering crypto-related products without first registering with the proper authorities.
Bitcoin Cash Backer Roger Ver Sued for $20,000,000 by Bankrupt Crypto Broker Genesis
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) advocate and veteran of the crypto space Roger Ver is being sued by bankrupt lender Genesis for allegedly failing to settle options trades. According to a filing at the New York State Supreme Court, Ver has 20 days to answer a complaint from Genesis regarding his alleged failure to settle $20 million worth of cryptocurrency options transactions.
