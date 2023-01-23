Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
q13fox.com
Vigil will be held for woman hit and killed by SPD officer
23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
q13fox.com
Woman injured in Auburn shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said. After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene...
Horrific House Fire That Killed Washington Family Of 5 Not An Arson: Report
Investigators haven't determined what caused the fatal fire.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown
Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
Woman Identified After Getting Struck, Killed By Seattle Police Car
The victim was 23 years old.
q13fox.com
Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped
SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
q13fox.com
Puyallup standoff suspect appears in court
2 Puyallup Police officers were shot during the hours-long standoff. Court documents say the suspect shot at them with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.
q13fox.com
2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
Suspect in Auburn attempted kidnapping of barista pleads not guilty
AUBURN, Wash. — The suspect charged in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Matthew William Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail for the alleged crime on Jan. 16. On Jan. 16 just after 5 a.m. a barista working alone at an Auburn...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
