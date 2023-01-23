ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Vigil will be held for woman hit and killed by SPD officer

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in Auburn shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said. After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening officer in Georgetown

Georgetown — Police arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and pulled a knife on an officer in Georgetown, according to the Seattle Police Department. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 911 received a report that a man was assaulting a woman on South Michigan Street. An officer driving through the area was flagged down by witnesses who pointed out the attacker.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped

SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy