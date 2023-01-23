SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO