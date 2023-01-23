ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Former SCDDSN employees arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two former SCDDSN employees who were allegedly involved in the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say 37 year-old Lila Denis Kerson was working as a Direct Support Specialist at Whitten Center when she pushed...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students charged after fight at Richland Northeast High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Seven Richland Northeast High School students have been charged following a fight on school property Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a School Resource Officer was called to the scene in response to a fight during the school's afternoon activity period. Investigators...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Antar Jeter, accused of shooting child’s mother, extradited back to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing his child’s mother in Orangeburg last year has been extradited back to South Carolina. Deputies say Antar Jeter was in custody in Virginia. He’s accused of shooting Crystal Jumper who was found dead at her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles. Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. Items stolen...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators in need of information after man found shot, killed inside car

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for information after a man was found deceased inside a car outside his home Thursday night. Officers found 34 year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr., shot and killed inside his parked car while responding to shots fired before 8 p.m.
SUMTER, SC
