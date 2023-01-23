ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

The Best Dry Dog Food Formulas Reviewed

Originally Posted On: https://www.veterinarians.org/dry-dog-food/. Best Overall Dry Dog Food Formula: The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Grain-Free Beef. Human-grade, minimally processed, and grain-free recipe is made with ranch-raised beef as the first ingredient. Best Natural Dry Dog Food Formula: Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food. This...
Mary Duncan

Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Bird's Reaction to His First Bath Is Beyond Adorable

We’ve recently introduced you to Cracker, a rescue Blue-fronted Amazon bird, who was rescued by TikTok user @geckoemmy. Slowly, but surely, this TikToker has been helping him adjust. She hasn’t wanted to give him all his treatments at once because it could stress him out. Plus, he’s already been through so much.
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
butterwithasideofbread.com

RITZ CRACKER MEATLOAF

Ritz Cracker Meatloaf is the best meatloaf you’ll ever try! Simple meatloaf recipe that is made with crushed Ritz crackers, cheddar cheese and onion soup mix and has so much flavor!. For many years, I wasn’t a huge fan of meatloaf. It was always dry and didn’t have much...
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Pet Products at Walmart This February

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. It seems that stores start setting up for the next holiday even before the last one has finished, and that’s...
EatingWell

The Best 5 Low-Saturated-Fat Cheeses, According to a Dietitian

If you are a cheese lover, living your life without enjoying a sharp Cheddar or a creamy Brie simply won't do. From the unique taste and the craveable consistency to the satisfying way it can melt over pizza or a pasta dish, it isn't hard to understand why so many people love this classic dairy food.

