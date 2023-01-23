ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs

(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Stop & Shop unveils remodeled Staten Island store, offering wide selection of ethnic products and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve ever searched high and low for yucca root, or wanted to add a little chayote squash to your diet, take note: Stop & Shop in Port Richmond is now fully stocked with the South and Mesoamerican offerings, along with a plethora of Dominican batatas and Mexican jicama. The store, which recently underwent a major five-month overhaul, fully updating both its aesthetic and product range, now offers a diverse selection of ethnic favorites -- all of which were officially unveiled to shoppers on Friday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

Internet access for some of New York's neediest residents to be announced in Eric Adams' state of the city

New York City’s new direct-to-inbox PR gambit isn’t your only chance to hear straight from Mayor Eric Adams. He’s delivering the State of the City address Thursday, where he’ll likely run down the administration’s accomplishments in its first year – City & State took at look at that too – and preview some new initiatives for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

OT hours up 62% at New York City's Department of Corrections

(The Center Square) - A staffing shortage at Rikers Island Correctional Center that triggered a disaster emergency issued by the governor in 2021 has led to a huge increase in overtime hours by city of New York corrections employees. The city of New York's Department of Corrections had 5.37 million hours of overtime in fiscal year 2022 and paid $259.8 million in overtime to its 12,279 employees that year. The amount of hours of overtime in FY 2022 was a 62% increase from the previous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oakland-nj.org

ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Paying $450 in Tax Relief to Eligible Renters

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyan's who rent their homes are eligible for $450 in property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. Tenants and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit was covered by a PILOT agreement can now apply for the ANCHOR benefit. Eligible applicants will receive a...
OAKLAND, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy

Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
