Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
Stop & Shop unveils remodeled Staten Island store, offering wide selection of ethnic products and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve ever searched high and low for yucca root, or wanted to add a little chayote squash to your diet, take note: Stop & Shop in Port Richmond is now fully stocked with the South and Mesoamerican offerings, along with a plethora of Dominican batatas and Mexican jicama. The store, which recently underwent a major five-month overhaul, fully updating both its aesthetic and product range, now offers a diverse selection of ethnic favorites -- all of which were officially unveiled to shoppers on Friday.
cityandstateny.com
Internet access for some of New York's neediest residents to be announced in Eric Adams' state of the city
New York City’s new direct-to-inbox PR gambit isn’t your only chance to hear straight from Mayor Eric Adams. He’s delivering the State of the City address Thursday, where he’ll likely run down the administration’s accomplishments in its first year – City & State took at look at that too – and preview some new initiatives for 2023.
Borelli launches NYC cleanup initiative; Arthur Kill Rd. cleanup tomorrow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Minority Leader of the New York City Council, Joseph Borelli, has announced the kickoff of a NYC cleanup initiative, helping further district-wide cleaning services. The representative of the South Shore is credited with having committed $570,000 of his discretionary funds towards the removal of graffiti, litter,...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Three to be honored at ‘Sunshine Sunday’ to benefit the JCC’s Lucille and Jay Chazanoff Sunrise Day Camp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Feb. 5, the Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island will host Sunshine Sunday, an annual event benefiting the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff Sunrise Day Camp-Staten Island. The JCC’s Sunrise Day Camp-Staten Island is a free summer camp that brings back the joys...
Staten Island’s 65+ population balloons over last decade, and 3,000 more live in poverty, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A report released Wednesday says New York’s older adult population is on the rise, and Staten Island has one of the fastest growing 65+ populations in the state. In the borough, the population over the age of 65 grew 34% from 2011 to 2021...
Exclusive: NYC to develop new revitalization plan for Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) has been tireless in her push to have city officials reassess their approach to her district, and it seems someone might finally be listening. Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce the early stages of a new comprehensive plan...
stupiddope.com
Massive Weekend Sale at Uncle Budd NYC: Don’t Miss Out on Great Cannabis Deals in New York City
If you’re looking for some great deals on top-quality cannabis products, then you won’t want to miss the massive weekend sale happening at Uncle Budd NYC. Starting today and going through Saturday, you can save big on a wide variety of products in New York City and all boroughs.
DOT refuses to disclose amount spent on roadway safety efforts around NYC schools, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While the Department of Transportation (DOT) has made numerous efforts to bolster roadway safety outside New York City’s schools in recent years, the agency has repeatedly refused to disclose how much money is being spent on such initiatives, according to a new report. In May...
OT hours up 62% at New York City's Department of Corrections
(The Center Square) - A staffing shortage at Rikers Island Correctional Center that triggered a disaster emergency issued by the governor in 2021 has led to a huge increase in overtime hours by city of New York corrections employees. The city of New York's Department of Corrections had 5.37 million hours of overtime in fiscal year 2022 and paid $259.8 million in overtime to its 12,279 employees that year. The amount of hours of overtime in FY 2022 was a 62% increase from the previous...
oakland-nj.org
ANCHOR Tax Relief Program Paying $450 in Tax Relief to Eligible Renters
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyan's who rent their homes are eligible for $450 in property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. Tenants and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit was covered by a PILOT agreement can now apply for the ANCHOR benefit. Eligible applicants will receive a...
yonkerstimes.com
Every Drug for Sale by Washington Heights Narcotics Crew-Pharmacy
Sixteen Members Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ivan J. Arvelo, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), Keechant Sewell, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), and Patrick Freaney, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“USSS”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment today charging 16 members of a Washington Heights-based narcotics trafficking organization with conspiring to distribute narcotics in New York and with possessing firearms in furtherance of the narcotics trafficking conspiracy. ALEXANDER FRANCISCO, a/k/a “Javy,” ARISTIDES RAMIREZ, a/k/a “AR,” DAVID GLOVER, ALEX GARCIA, a/k/a “AG,” ANEUDY ALVARADO, a/k/a “Smiley,” JERIEL ABREU, a/k/a “Jerry Gunz,” LAZARETH PAULINO, a/k/a “Laz,” JOAN MERCEDES, a/k/a “Saul,” and ENMANUEL LIRIANO, a/k/a “Chubster,” a/k/a “Eman,” were arrested today and presented before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. CHRISTOPHER SANTOS, a/k/a “Casper,” was arrested previously in this matter. ALVIN EUSEBIO, a/k/a “Goo,” EDWARD RODRIGUEZ, and JAWAN MILLS, a/k/a “JD,” were already in custody in other jurisdictions. RAY EDUARDO, JONATHAN RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “JR,” and EDDY CAMINERO, a/k/a “Malibu,” remain at large. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Gregory H. Woods.
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
