Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Twin-brother defensive linemen Jacob and Jerod Smith name Ole Miss in most recent top 10
It's not often you get two for the price of one like this, but Ole Miss has landed inside the top 10 for a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the state of Connecticut. They just happen to be twin brothers. Jacob Smith (6-5, 225) and Jerod Smith (6-3, 265)...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Late Kick: Ole Miss commit LB Suntarine Perkins is a brand new 5-star
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into Suntarine Perkins' upside for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith
The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas
Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
247Sports
USC RB signee Quinten Joyner jumps into Top 100; nine Trojans lock in for final Top247 rankings
USC four-star Manor (TX) running back signee Quinten Joyner completed his major climb up the rankings, moving into the Top 100 of the final Top247 rankings on Thursday. Joyner moved up 37 spots to the No. 89 overall prospect and the No. 4 running back in the class. Overall, the...
247Sports
Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies
Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
Diamond Dog scrimmage stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Jan. 27. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley
Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
JuCo Target previews official visit to San Jose State
Whichever school lands the commitment of San Diego (Calif.) Mesa College defensive lineman Ezra Christensen will be receiving one of the most disruptive pass rushers and one.
Louisville offers Indiana '24 OL Ajani Adedamola
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had been recruiting Speedway, Ind., High School offensive lineman Ajani Adedamola prior to leaving Purdue. And now, the Brohm staff at Louisville has extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect in the Class of 2024. Adedamola said he now...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0