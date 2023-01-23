ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith

The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk reacts to Sooners' uncharacteristic performance at Texas

Taylor Robertson tied former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell's 3-point record, but there weren't a lot of other positives Wednesday night for the 12th-ranked Sooners. They saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 78-58 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center. Afterwards, head coach...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley

Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Louisville offers Indiana '24 OL Ajani Adedamola

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had been recruiting Speedway, Ind., High School offensive lineman Ajani Adedamola prior to leaving Purdue. And now, the Brohm staff at Louisville has extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect in the Class of 2024. Adedamola said he now...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy