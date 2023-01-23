Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sac County residents arrested in tri-county drug bust
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Three northwest Iowa county sheriff's offices have teamed up to make two arrests in a drug crime investigation. The Sac County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Buena Vista and Crawford County Sheriff's Offices arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl and 41-year-old Justin Siegner Thursday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
stormlakeradio.com
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after she allegedly lied to an insurance company. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by a Special Investigator with the Iowa Insurance Division, 32-year-old Meranda Miller of Sheldon is accused of insurance fraud. She was arrested on Tuesday, January 24th and was released from jail shortly thereafter.
KELOLAND TV
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after Sheldon house search
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
KELOLAND TV
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
KLEM
Injury Accident on Business 75
There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
siouxlandnews.com
Annual count of Sioux City's homeless population taking place
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Services are orchestrating a survey asking the homeless - where did you sleep last night?. It's an annual survey the city conducts, trying to take a random data sample on a cold night in the city to estimate how many people may be experiencing homelessness.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City School Board names Dr. Rod Earleywine as finalist for superintendent
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Board of Directors of the Sioux City Community School District has chosen Dr. Rod Earleywine as its choice for the next superintendent in a 6-1 vote. Dr. Earleywine currently serves as the interim superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District, a role he assumed in July 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
kicdam.com
Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria
Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall, which had been serving the Siouxland community for decades. Even after the sale of its building on Nebraska Street, it will still help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, handing over the keys to...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Comments / 0