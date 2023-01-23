ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term

Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
STORM LAKE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two Sac County residents arrested in tri-county drug bust

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Three northwest Iowa county sheriff's offices have teamed up to make two arrests in a drug crime investigation. The Sac County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Buena Vista and Crawford County Sheriff's Offices arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl and 41-year-old Justin Siegner Thursday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
SAC COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
MERRILL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after she allegedly lied to an insurance company. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by a Special Investigator with the Iowa Insurance Division, 32-year-old Meranda Miller of Sheldon is accused of insurance fraud. She was arrested on Tuesday, January 24th and was released from jail shortly thereafter.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after Sheldon house search

SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man facing numerous charges after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Injury Accident on Business 75

There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Annual count of Sioux City's homeless population taking place

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Services are orchestrating a survey asking the homeless - where did you sleep last night?. It's an annual survey the city conducts, trying to take a random data sample on a cold night in the city to estimate how many people may be experiencing homelessness.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria

Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
FOSTORIA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall, which had been serving the Siouxland community for decades. Even after the sale of its building on Nebraska Street, it will still help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, handing over the keys to...
SIOUX CITY, IA

