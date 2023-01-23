Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman has been arrested on a felony fraud charge after she allegedly lied to an insurance company. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by a Special Investigator with the Iowa Insurance Division, 32-year-old Meranda Miller of Sheldon is accused of insurance fraud. She was arrested on Tuesday, January 24th and was released from jail shortly thereafter.

