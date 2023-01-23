ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said.  The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting

The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVL

2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom

SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy