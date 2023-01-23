Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
KTVL
Mass shootings bring up gun safety debates; how to educate yourself on the topic
REDDING, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings across California, Democrats and Republicans have been talking about gun control and gun safety. Three mass shootings occurred in California over the span of just eight days resulting in the death of 24 people. Governor Gavin Newsom shared his frustrations about the situation.
Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims
A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said. The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
AOL Corp
California rocked by third mass shooting in three days as one killed and seven injured in Oakland
California has been rocked by its third mass shooting in as many days as a teenager was killed and seven other victims injured in a shooting rampage at a gas station in Oakland. The shooting unfolded just after 6pm on Monday at a Valero gas station along Seminary Avenue and...
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
BBC
Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting
The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
Sheriff describes second event after mass shooting that's being investigated
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna says investigators are looking into a second event shortly after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Luna says bystanders disarmed an Asian man at a dance hall in Alhambra, California.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man sentenced to 50 years for dismembering woman after her fatal overdose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia to hide her death from an overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg,...
Arrest Made In Ewing Wawa Shooting Incident
January 27, 2023 EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:26 a.m. Ewing Police Officers were detailed to…
Georgia man sentenced for role in overdose and dismemberment of West Virginia woman
A man from Georgia was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a West Virginia woman who was dismembered and dumped in a Georgia landfill.
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
KTVL
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
KTVL
19% of new vehicle sales in California in 2022 were zero-emission vehicles, Newsom says
REDDING, Calif. — The push to transition to zero-emission vehicles has been a priority for California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democrat says those efforts are working in California where the goal is to transition to 100% zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. Recently in a Twitter post from the Governor's...
Maryland man facing DUI charges after allegedly causing crash in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man faces a series of charges, including DUI, after allegedly losing control and crashing his SUV into a fence, a parked car, a home, and a garage Wednesday night in New Brighton, Beaver County. “It’s a little upsetting. [It’s caused] a lot of...
KTVL
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — It was a joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic, with large crowds filling the streets in the majority Chinese American city near Los Angeles for live entertainment, carnival rides and plenty of food. But...
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
KTVL
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
